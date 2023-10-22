"They were just blown out of the water" - Aaron Finch on the road ahead for England in World Cup 2023 after loss to South Africa

Aaron Finch believes England have an arduous task ahead of them in World Cup 2023 after their annihilation by South Africa.

The Proteas thrashed Jos Buttler and company by 229 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21. It was the defending champions' third defeat in four games at the start of the tournament, dropping them to a lowly ninth in the points table.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Finch was asked how difficult the road ahead is likely to be for England, to which he responded:

"Makes it very, very difficult. They were just blown out of the water today. Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, getting the breakthrough of Quinton De Kock. Then they just drifted through but South Africa were very, very clinical with bat and ball."

Finch was further asked whether Heinrich Klaasen is the most destructive batter in world cricket, to which he replied:

"Klaasen is one of the most destructive batters in the World Cup. His ability to hit both pace and spin, his ability to soak up pressure, know exactly when is the right time to pull the trigger and really attack and accelerate is exceptional. He has every shot in the book."

Klaasen smashed 109 runs off just 67 deliveries, a knock studded with 12 fours and four sixes. He added 151 runs for the sixth wicket with Marco Jansen in just 12.4 overs to virtually bat England out of the game.

"It was a really difficult period for South Africa" - Aaron Finch lauds Marco Jansen's knock

Marco Jansen smoked an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls. [P/C: AP]

Aaron Finch was also asked whether he expected Marco Jansen to bat the way he did. He responded:

"I have seen him bat really well in the past. It was a really difficult period for South Africa because if they had lost either Marco Jansen or Heinrich Klaasen there, then they were in a bit of a hole."

The former Australia opener added:

"They might have got 300 or 320. That partnership was unbelievable. I think they put on 140 in that back 10 overs, which just blew the game wide open."

Ian Bishop also picked Jansen and Klaasen's partnership as the turning point of the game. While observing that Jansen batted out of his skin, the former West Indies pacer credited Klaasen for stabilizing the South African innings initially before exploding in the bowling all-rounder's company.

Poll : Can England recover from their thrashing by South Africa? Yes No 0 votes