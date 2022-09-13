"They just have to find clarity over that No. 5 spot" - Robin Uthappa assesses Team India's squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

Wicket-keeper batter Robin Uthappa believes that Team India have picked a formidable squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The selection committee on Monday, September 12, announced a 15-man squad led by Rohit Sharma, with four additional players traveling as reserves.

There were a few surprise inclusions in the squad as well, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami finding a place in the 19-man contingent for the tournament. The Men in Blue have a few more opportunities in the form of a short home season to pencil down their final playing XI.

They will take on Australia and South Africa prior to the T20 World Cup.

Noting that the only probing conundrum in terms of team selection is in the No. 5 spot, Uthappa said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"[Yuzvendra] Chahal, Axar [Patel], and Ashwin are all intelligent, shrewd, and wicket-taking bowlers. Their intent will be to always look for wickets. The top four looks extremely formidable, the lower-middle order looks solid as well, they just have to find clarity over that No. 5 spot."

He added:

"That would be between Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda."

The injury to Ravindra Jadeja leaves Rishabh Pant as the only left-handed batter with relative international experience in the squad. The Delhi-born wicket-keeper batter hasn't reached his true potential in T20I cricket and was briefly deployed as an opener earlier this year.

Apart from the No. 5 spot, the spot for the third seamer is a tricky prospect as well, with Arshdeep Singh and the returning Harshal Patel competing for the position. Acknowledging the importance of a left-arm seamer in the team, Uthappa said:

"I think it is important to have a left-arm fast bowler, and they have that in Arshdeep Singh and he will be very effective in the death overs. Bhuvi has shown what he can do and I think he will be effective in Australia as well."

He added:

"I am feeling very confident about the fast bowling lineup, the bowling is in a good state."

India have been bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who along with Harshal Patel, missed the 2022 Asia Cup due to injury. Deepak Chahar found a place on the stand-by list while Avesh Khan was entirely omitted from the squad.

He has played a lot of ICC tournaments in the past: Robin Uthappa on Mohammad Shami's inclusion in Team India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad

The selection committee did not give Mohammed Shami any opportunities in the buildup to the T20 World Cup as he sat out a few bilateral series and the 2022 Asia Cup. This was despite the seamer's fruitful 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Gujarat Titans (GT).

However, in what came as a surprise to many, he has been included in the squad for the showpiece event Down Under, albeit as a reserve player.

Commenting on the decision to recall Shami, Robin Uthappa said:

"I think the thought process behind Shami's selection is that he is someone who has played a lot of these ICC tournaments in the past. In case there is any need for a replacement, they will have an experienced player at their disposal."

Uthappa concluded:

"That must be the thought process of getting him as a stand-by player instead of someone like Avesh Khan."

Shami has not played a T20I since India's exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What are your thoughts regarding India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad? Let us know what you think.

