"They just want to single out a player" - Rohit Sharma blasts current commentary standards amid IPL 2025

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma has slammed the current commentary standards in Indian cricket, blaming them for focusing on controversy. The opener, currently representing the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, claimed that commentators single out an out-of-form player and criticize them consistently instead of discussing the intricacies of the sport.

The 38-year-old's form became a big talking point during the forgettable Australia tour. In three Tests, Rohit managed only 31 runs at 6.20 with a best of 10 as India lost the series 3-1 to relinquish the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he bounced back well in the 2025 Champions Trophy, playing a key role in India's title victory.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, the star cricketer recalled how in-depth game analysis is missing from mainstream journalism and commentary. The veteran also claimed that the quality of commentary overseas was top-notch compared to India.

"You guys are focused on creating controversy, on blowing up news. The quality of journalism has gone down. Earlier, conversations would revolve around cricket. Now, it's all about getting views, likes, and making more people read your articles. Very little is written or spoken about the game itself. Tactics, analysis - it's all missing. When there's a match on, we watch it on TV. But listen to how commentators speak these days.

"When we go to Australia, we hear their commentary and the difference in quality is vast. Here, it's so disappointing - and I'm being very honest. It seems like they just want to single out a player and keep talking about him or her. It's very disappointing," he said.

Notably, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 8, after reports from the Indian Express claimed he was set to be sacked from India captaincy in the longest format. In 67 Tests, he scored 4301 runs and led India on 24 occasions in the format.

"It's agenda-driven criticism" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rohit also pointed out that there was 'agenda-driven criticism' in India, suggesting that experts should make their points better. He added:

"Yes, things have sometimes gone out of our hands and we haven't performed well. We fully deserve criticism for that. Yes, we didn't do well against New Zealand at home - so yes, criticize us. But there's a way to criticize people. I think here, it's agenda-driven criticism. That's not likeable."

Multiple reports have claimed that Shubman Gill is among the strong contenders to captain Team India's Test side with the tour of England coming up after the IPL.

