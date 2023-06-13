“They have to keep the same team that beat India” - Allan Border backs Australia to retain winning combination for The Ashes 

Former Australian captain Allan Border feels that the Aussies should stick with the same playing XI from the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the Ashes against England. Pat Cummins recently led Australia to the elusive mace, helping them complete the set in terms of ICC silverware.

Australia have more or less stuck with the same combination in seaming conditions with Cameron Green acting as the fifth bowler and bringing balance to the side. With the batting order picking itself. the sole selection conundrum comes in the seam-bowling department between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.

Hazlewood missed out on the WTC final due to a side strain and his role was gracefully carried out by Boland. The veteran pacer troubled the Indian batters on his maiden outing in England, but will now face a stern battle against the returning Hazlewood, who will reportedly be fit in time for the first Ashes Test.

Backing Boland to retain his place in the playing XI ahead of Hazlewood, Border told News Corp:

“Boland has to stay. He was threatening all the time against India. It was just like Terry Alderman and Terry was just phenomenal in England. They are both the perfect pace for English conditions in the way they kiss the wicket."

He continued:

“Boland’s style of bowling and his general accuracy makes him the prototype English bowler. In those conditions Boland is just about first picked. They have to keep the same team that beat India.”

Boland picked up figures of 2-59 and 3-46 across the WTC final, which included some key wickets that helped Australia seal the title.

"He is strong, reliable, consistent and skillful" - Michael Atherton feels Australia should include Boland

Scott Boland has also received a vote of confidence from former England skipper Michael Atherton. Boland's maiden international endeavor came in the previous Ashes. He ended up as the Player of the Match for his exceptional second innings spell that ensured Australia won the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.

Opining that Boland is an old-school bowler, Atherton wrote in his column for The Times:

“Because of the physique, attitude and strengths that long apprenticeship on backbreaking pitches have instilled, Boland is something of a throwback. He is the kind of cricketer that fast-medium bowlers of yesteryear would recognise and admire. He is broad-shouldered and has a big backside and a heavy, deliberate walk back to his mark."

He continued:

“Want a long spell? Boland is your man. Need an hour from someone when the pitch is flat and the batsmen are set? Turn to Boland.He is strong, reliable, consistent and skilful.”

Australia will face England in the first Ashes Test from June 16 onwards at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

