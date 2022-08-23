"They killed their chances by not producing good wickets" - Aakash Chopra on why Pakistan may not qualify for WTC final

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan will find it difficult to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023. Pakistan do have a couple of series scheduled at home against England and New Zealand, which they will hope to win.

However, the 44-year-old pointed out the kind of dead pitches they prepared when Australia toured them earlier this year. Chopra reckons Pakistan played safe instead of going for the kill and ended up paying for it as Australia won the final Test to take the series 1-0.

In a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Aakash Chopra opined that Pakistan need to have an aggressive mindset if they want to win. He said:

"Pakistan have home series against England and New Zealand to come. But they killed their chances by not producing good wickets when they hosted Australia. If you continue to prepare such wickets then you won't win."

Pakistan are currently placed in fifth spot in the WTC standings, with South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, and India ahead of them.

South Africa and Australia firm favorites to play WTC final: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that Australia have a good chance of playing the WTC final. He explained that even if the Aussies drop three out of their remaining nine Tests, they will still end up with a better points percentage than Team India.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Points table of WTC 2021-23:-



•South Africa - 75%

•Australia - 70%

•Sri Lanka - 53.33%

•India - 52.08%

•Pakistan - 51.85%

•West Indies - 50%

•England - 31.37%

•New Zealand - 25.93% Points table of WTC 2021-23:-•South Africa - 75%•Australia - 70%•Sri Lanka - 53.33%•India - 52.08%•Pakistan - 51.85%•West Indies - 50%•England - 31.37%•New Zealand - 25.93%

The 44-year-old stated that while a lot rests on how Australia fare against India, they are favorites to take on the Proteas in the summit clash. He said:

"If Australia win all their games, they will end up on 84.21 per cent. But even if they win six out of their remaining nine Tests, they will end up on 68.4, which is marginally ahead of India. This is a major problem. So South Africa and Australia are firm favorites to play the WTC final."

Will Australia take the confidence from beating Pakistan into the tour of India next year and cement their place in the WTC final? Let us know in the comments.

