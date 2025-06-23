"They don't know what he's like at home" - Sanjana Ganesan's message to Jasprit Bumrah critics during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, offered sound words of wisdom to her husband's critics during the fourth day of the first India-England Test in Leeds. The 31-year-old will likely play only three out of the five Tests against England as part of his workload management.

With injuries constantly derailing Bumrah in his career, several fans and experts have raised concerns about his future in international cricket. Yet, the champion pacer has continued to perform at a high level across formats when fully fit.

He completed his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests in the first innings of the ongoing England game at Leeds.

Addressing Bumrah's critics at Lunch on Day 4, Sanjana said on Sony Sports (via India Today):

"In the short time that I’ve known and been married to a professional athlete, I’ve realised that people don’t know every aspect of your life — they only know what you choose to show them. They know Jasprit Bumrah on a cricket field, but they don’t know what he’s like at home or off the field."

She added:

"So, I’ve tried to separate who we are as people from public opinion — and it’s just a lot more peaceful inside your head when you do that. But at the end of the day, you have to remember that people on both sides of every opinion are human beings, and you have to treat them with respect and kindness."

Bumrah's heroics in the ongoing first Test made him the first Asian bowler with 150 wickets in SENA countries.

"I can't control what people write" - Jasprit Bumrah on his critics

Jasprit Bumrah slammed those who questioned his fitness levels ahead of the England series after his five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the Leeds Test. The champion bowler joined former all-rounder Kapil Dev for the most away five-wicket hauls in Tests by Indian bowlers with 12.

Talking about his critics at the press conference after the third day, Bumrah said (via The Week):

"I can't control what people write. Nor am I trying to teach people what to write and what not to write about me. Everybody is free to write what they want. I understand cricket is very popular in our country, and I understand that using my name in the headline boosts the viewership. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter to me."

Bumrah's sensational performance helped India take a six-run first-innings lead in the ongoing series opener against England.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

