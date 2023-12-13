"They have to learn to live without him" - Nasser Hussain casts doubts over Ben Stokes' longevity in international cricket

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain indicated that Ben Stokes might not play international cricket for too many more years due to his knee injury. Hussain also cast doubts on the all-rounder's ability in the near future.

Stokes has been struggling with his knee since the Test tour of New Zealand last year. The Durham all-rounder played the dodgy knee during 2023 Ashes and the 2023 World Cup, but he played only as a batter in the latter. He recently underwent surgery to be fully fit for the Test series in India next month.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the reputed commentator named Stokes as the most pivotal cricketer for England, but fears his abilities might be diminishing.

"Stokes is three cricketers in one, he's a batter, a bowler and a captain which makes him a pivotal cricketer, especially in those conditions with his leadership qualities. I'm not sure how much Stokes is going to bowl in the future of his career. Stokes is such a main man for England but they have to learn to live without him," he said.

The 55-year-old observed that the Test captain has also slightly struggled with the bat in recent times.

"The reason he had the operation was to help him bowl more, but the last two years he's been hobbling around and to a degree it's affected his batting too. We've seen him play certain shots and then collapse. In a five-match Test series in the heat, you can't afford that," he added.

Stokes possesses a decent Test record in India with the bat, but has struggled the most against Ravichandran Ashwin. The left-hander has managed 548 runs in 9 Tests on Indian soil with 3 half-centuries and a solitary hundred.

"I like Hartley as a cricketer" - Nasser Hussain

Hussain weighed in on left-arm spinner Hartley's selection for the India tour, claiming him to be more than a handy player. However, he believes Liam Dawson deserved a spot.

"I think it could have been Hartley or Liam Dawson. I know Key has been a big fan of both of them over the years. I like Hartley as a cricketer because of his height and pace. On a slower turning India pitch sometimes you have to drive the ball in. His stats at Lancashire weren't brilliant, but he bats too," he said.

Reflecting on Shoaib Bashir's shock inclusion, Hussain believes it will be a surreal experience for the 20-year-old regardless of playing.

"It's the sort of thing India used to do by picking a young spinner. They could have gone for Will Jacks, the same three spinners they had in Pakistan, but the selectors have given the 20-year-old a chance. What a thrill for him to be picking the brains of Ravi Ashwin and some of the great spinners that have ever played the game. He has fellow Somerset player Jack Leach there too, he'll fit in absolutely fine," he added.

The 1st Test between India and England begins on January 25th in Hyderabad.