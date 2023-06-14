"They’ll be playing him like a spinner" - Michael Vaughan believes England will target Scott Boland during The Ashes 

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has opined that the English batters will go all out against Scott Boland in the upcoming Ashes. The right-arm pacer is tipped to retain his place in the playing XI ahead of Josh Hazlewood after making a strong impression with his performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

Boland picked up five wickets in Australia's win at The Oval, leading to questions of him potentially benching Hazlewood for the first Ashes Test at least. Hazlewood has had an injury-riddled year so far, firstly with an Achilles issue during the home series against South Africa followed by a side strain in India.

Backing England to succeed with their aggressive style of play much like against other teams, Michael Vaughan said on Fox Cricket:

“It (Bazball) has worked against most teams they have played. This Australian team are different though. They are a relentless bowling unit. But they’ll try and they’ll come out dancing. Scott Boland’s length, they’ll be playing him like a spinner. They will be."

Vaughan continued:

“They’ll be running down, they’ll be trying to get down outside off-stump, they know where he’s going to land it. They’ll be trying to whip it on the onside.”

Scott Boland has made an impressive start to his international career after being on the sidelines for far too long. The Victoria-born pacer has taken 33 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 14.6.

"So unfortunately I think Josh Hazlewood is going to miss out in the first Ashes Test" - Mark Waugh backs the inclusion of Boland in the playing XI

Scott Boland's current form and dominant record against England currently makes him the favorite to start the Ashes over Josh Hazlewood, who is returning from an injury.

The selection battle among the two seamers presents as the final piece of puzzle for Pat Cummins to figure out with the rest of the ten members choosing themselves.

Opining that Boland's inclusion in the playing XI introduces variety to the playing XI, former Australian batter Mark Waugh said:

“If you said this 12 months ago that Josh Hazlewood would be left out of the team, someone would think you’re mad. But I think it will happen that way. I think Boland has to play, Cummins has obviously got to play and Starc has got to play because he offers you pace through the air and variety."

He continued:

“You don’t want four tall, right-arm seam bowlers because you’ve got Cameron Green as well. So unfortunately I think Josh Hazlewood is going to miss out in the first Test.”

Australia will face England in the first Ashes Test from June 16 onwards at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

