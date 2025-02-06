“They'll remind you if you lose one” - Former India coach on fabled India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 battle

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri has warned that the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan cannot be taken lightly given the stakes. Shastri believes a loss for either team in the upcoming tournament will be reminded about by the fans until the next time India and Pakistan play.

With the arch-rivals not playing any bilateral series since 2012-13 and only clashing in the ICC events, fans eagerly wait for the two teams to lock horns. The clash on February 23 in Dubai will be a massively anticipated one, especially because Pakistan beat India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final to win the title.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the 62-year-old said he held the same mentality as Gautam Gambhir that it's just another game. However, he believes the stakes are higher and that fans of either team keep taunting the opposition if they lose.

Trending

"I was the coach for seven years. Whenever I was asked, I said the same thing (as Gambhir). But let me assure you, deep down, there's a lot more to that than you actually think, that's for the media. You have to say it. But deep down, you want to win that. Because if you don't, you'll be reminded of it until the next time you play against Pakistan.

"People don't care what you have done in the past. They're not bothered about the last 10 games if you won eight or you won nine. But they'll remind you if you lose one, until the next time you play them."

The Men in Green also hold a 3-2 lead when it comes to head-to-head clashes in the Champions Trophy. According to media reports, the tickets for the high-voltage clash were sold out within minutes of their availability.

"India is a far better side and far more experienced" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked whether the Men in Blue's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 at the same venue will be in their minds, Shastri strongly denied it. He reckons the longer format game will suit Rohit Sharma and Co. and added:

"No, that won't play on their mind because that was a T20 game. This is a 50-over clash. It's totally different. And it's a longer game which suits India more, because in T20 you can get upset.

"In 50-over cricket, if you've got experience and you've got depth in your batting and bowling departments and you know, it makes a massive, massive difference. And when you look at India and Pakistan man to man, India is a far better side and far more experienced as well."

Rohit and Co. will prepare for the eight-team event with the ODI leg against England. Meanwhile, Pakistan will gear for the same with the tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news