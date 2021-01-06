"They should be looking at how he’s playing"- Mitchell Johnson praises Cameron Green

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson believes the rest of the Aussie team should learn from Cameron Green on how to play against the Indian bowlers. It is certainly high praise for the all-rounder, who made his debut in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Cameron Green played a gritty knock of 45 off 146 balls in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, which came in a losing cause. However, he impressed Johnson with his technique.

The former speedster heaped praise on Green for his ability to read the game.

“The way he’s played so far, that’s how the Australians should be looking to play. They should be looking at how he’s playing. He’s played every ball on its merits; he’s not looked flustered at all. I think he’s been brilliant; he deserves a bigger score than what he’s got so far. He’s showing the way with how you bat against the (Indian) attack." Johnson said on the The Fast and The Curious podcast.

"He could probably be a touch more aggressive with his play, but he’s still been the best, or one of the best batsmen in the team so far. You’re not dropping him. To read the game like he has and be under enormous amounts of pressure when he’s come in every time. You look at those situations, how he’s come in and you think as batsmen ‘that’s how you’ve got to play the game.'” added Johnson.

Australia were in danger of losing the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by an innings at one point. However, Cameron Green forged a decent partnership with the lower order, which forced India to bat again.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting had also commended the youngster for his performance in Melbourne, and felt his defensive side of the game was better than most Australian batsmen.

Cameron Green's impressive outing against India A

Cameron Green received his first Test cap at the Adelaide Oval

Prior to making his debut in the first Test in Adelaide, Cameron Green impressed everyone when he scored an unbeaten 125 against India A in the first tour game.

The Indian lineup consisted of some frontline bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

The all-rounder is still just 21, and there is no doubt that he would improve further with more experience under his belt. Australia certainly have a gem on their hands who can play for years to come if he keeps himself fit.

With the series tied at 1-1, Australia will be hoping the rest of their batting order can emulate Cameron Green and churn out big scores in the remaining couple of Tests.