"They are not looking the same team they were earlier" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from New Zealand in 2nd ODI vs India

Aakash Chopra feels New Zealand aren't as formidable across formats as they were a year back.

The Black Caps will lock horns with India in the second ODI of the three-match series in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. They almost pulled off a heist in the first game after they seemed down and out but eventually lost the match by 12 runs.

While previewing the second ODI in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that New Zealand's graph has been on the wane, saying:

"New Zealand have gone down in the last 12 months. You can see Tests or any other formats, they are not looking the same team they were earlier. Not a great sign. Their bowling is still good if they come with full strength. They have players in batting as well but it is not the full team."

Chopra added that Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult's absence has weakened the Kiwi outfit, observing:

"The New Zealand team is slightly weak because they don't have Tim Southee and Kane Williamson has also not come. No one is giving that much importance to bilateral series, which is slightly sad. Everyone is managing workload and Trent Boult is playing ILT20."

New Zealand recently defeated Pakistan 2-1 in an ODI series in the latter's backyard before heading to India. However, Williamson and Southee, who were part of that series, have been given a break for the limited-overs game against the Men in Blue.

"I expect runs from Devon Conway" - Aakash Chopra

Devon Conway was the Player of the Series in the ODIs against Pakistan.

Chopra expects Devon Conway to deliver the goods with the bat for the visitors, elaborating:

"I expect runs from Devon Conway in today's game because he is a gun player. If it is a good pitch to bat, he is someone who can bat right till the end. Finn Allen scores quickly, that is his style of playing."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Devon Conway won the Player of the series award in this ODI series against Pakistan. Devon Conway won the Player of the series award in this ODI series against Pakistan. https://t.co/hlJpywSqd3

The former Indian batter pointed out Tom Latham's proficiency against the spinners, recalling:

"You expect runs from Glenn Phillips, and then Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham. Tom Latham is one of my favorite New Zealand players because he plays properly. He scored a century at the Wankhede ground once, played Kuldeep and everyone extremely well. Kuldeep had dismissed Kane but Tom Latham played well."

Chopra concluded by opining that the visitors are a decent but not outstanding outfit, saying:

"Then Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner. They don't have superstars in batting but they manage their way to a decent total. In bowling, they have Tickner, Shipley, Lockie Ferguson and then again Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner. It is a decent team, I don't think it's an outstanding team."

Ish Sodhi missed the first ODI in Hyderabad due to an ankle injury. The Kiwis could include him in the XI subject to fitness if they want to field an extra spinner.

