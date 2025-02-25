“They are at one place, one hotel” - Former cricketers point out India’s unfair advantage in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton believe India have an undeniable scheduling advantage with the side playing all its matches in Dubai in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. While the other seven participating teams play their games across three different venues in Pakistan and Dubai should they face India, the Men in Blue will stay put in Dubai throughout the tournament.

Ad

After India refused to travel to Pakistan in the build-up to the event, it was agreed that a hybrid model would be followed, with India playing its matches only in Dubai.

Talking about India's advantage in the ongoing Champions Trophy, former England skipper Nasser Hussain said on Sky Sports [via Indian Express]:

"It is an advantage. So, the best team in the tournament have that advantage. And I saw a tweet the other day saying ‘Pakistan host nation, India home advantage.’ It sums it up really. They are at one place, one hotel, they don’t have to travel. They have one dressing room."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"They know the pitch, they have picked for that pitch. They sit happily and comfortably there. They know they are going to play six games there and if they will win all those, they will win another global tournament."

Hussain's former England teammate Michael Atherton echoed similar sentiments, saying:

"They’re playing at just one venue. They don’t have to travel either between venues or, you know, between countries, as a lot of other teams have to do. Therefore, the selection, you know, can focus in on the conditions in Dubai. And obviously, they’ll know where they’re playing their semi-final as and when they get through to that. That seems to me to be an undeniable advantage, but, you know, kind of hard to quantify how big an advantage."

Ad

Regardless of where India finish in the Group A standings (first or second), they will play their semifinal against a Group A opponent in Dubai. Despite Pakistan being the official host of the Champions Trophy, the final will be played in Dubai should India qualify for the summit clash.

"They were very smart in their selection" - Nasser Hussain

India packed their squad for spinners for the Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Nasser Hussain praised India for their shrewd selection of the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, keeping in mind the conditions in Dubai. Several eyebrows were raised when India picked as many as five spinners in the roster for the event.

Ad

However, India's first two matches in Dubai against Bangladesh and Pakistan have been played on wickets with plenty on offer for the tweakers.

"They were very smart in their selection. They probably knew what Dubai is going to be like. They picked all their spinners. there was a bit of debate with Indian media saying why don’t you have gone for an extra seamer? Why all these spinners? Now we can see why," said Hussain.

Ad

He added:

"For example, the other sides like England if they do get to the semis they have only one spinner (Rehan Ahmed is added as replacement of Brydon Carse), Pakistan have one frontline spinner. You can say that when the injuries came they should have change that and I have made that argument. Other teams will have to pick playing XIs for different conditions in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi and then they have to travel and adjust to those conditions."

India have won their opening two matches convincingly to book their place in the semifinal. Their final Group stage outing will be against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback