“They panicked a bit” - Wasim Akram feels India made the wrong choice by giving new ball to Shami in World Cup final 

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has opined that India showed signs of panic by giving the new ball to Mohammed Shami instead of Mohammed Siraj in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. He also felt that tactically the move was a wrong one.

The Men in Blue were defending a below par total of 240 in the World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a somewhat surprising move, skipper Rohit Sharma gave the new ball to Shami, who had been lethal as the first change bowler in the previous matches.

Shami did dismiss David Warner cheaply, but struggled to control the swing and sprayed the ball around as Australia got off to a rapid start in the chase.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Akram stated that India should have stuck to the tried and tested formula of opening the bowling with Siraj and bringing on Shami after a few overs.

“They panicked a bit. I understand that he [Shami] has dismissed many left-handers and has bowled brilliantly from round the wicket. Travis Head survived against him. You must have noted that Shami bowled a couple of wide balls. I feel Siraj should have bowled 2-3 overs at the start just because of his swing,” Akram commented.

The fast bowling legend added that Shami was perhaps not mentally prepared to take the new ball since he had gotten used to bowling with a slightly older ball.

“Psychologically, Shami knew that he comes first change, so the ball is controllable as it is a little old. Giving him the new ball in the World Cup final, out of the box thinking, I am all for it. But, Siraj should have bowled 2-3 overs at the start. If nothing had happened, Shami could have been brought on,” the 57-year-old added.

Shami ended the World Cup final with figures of 1/47 from seven overs, while Siraj also bowled seven overs, claiming 1/45.

“Travis Head changed the game” - Akram

Despite putting up a below par total on the board, India were in the game after reducing the Aussies to 47/3. However, Travis Head scored a superb hundred, while Marnus Labuschagne compiled an unbeaten half-century to sink India’s hopes.

“Travis Head changed the game,” Akram said in praise of the Aussie opener. “He took all the pressure away from Labuschagne, the way he batted. Both India and Australia knew that it was about one wicket,” he elaborated.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also picked Head as the standout performer in the final not only for his century, but also his brilliant running catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma (47 off 31).

“For me, that [Rohit’s catch] was the game changer. If Rohit had batted for another 10 overs, India would have been 150 after 20 overs. The game would have been done and dusted.”

Head (137 off 120) added 192 runs for the fourth wicket with Labuschagne (58* off 110) as Australia eased to a six-wicket win in 43 overs.