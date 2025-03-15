"They have their personal agendas" - Former PCB chief hits back at Shahid Afridi over 2025 Champions Trophy remarks

Former PCB chief Ehsan Mani has hit back at erstwhile captain Shahid Afridi following his comments that the ‘cricket in Pakistan is in ICU’ due to poor decisions. The 45-year-old made his statement following Pakistan’s group-stage exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator further slammed the selectors for picking discarded all-rounder Shadab Khan in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series in New Zealand despite his poor showing in his last 10 outings in domestic cricket.

In response, Mani has said that the former all-rounder has his ‘own personal agendas,’ giving no credibility to his criticism. The 79-year-old, however, addressed there was a lack of collective leadership from the chairman and directors of PCB following their poor showing for Pakistan in the last three ICC events, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Green failed to reach the playoffs of these white-ball tournaments.

Ad

Trending

Ehsan Mani, who worked as PCB chairman from 2018 to 2021, told Hindustan Times:

“I do not give any credibility to what Shahid Afridi or anyone else says. They have their personal agendas or whatever. So, I wouldn't go there. No comment on that. All I would say is that leadership must come from the chairman and from the board of directors of PCB. For the rest, I don't give much credibility to these criticism.”

Ad

The statement came amid constant chopping and changing in Pakistan cricket, including captains, coaches, and the PCB chairmans over the last few years.

Apart from the PCB chairman role, Mani has also served as the ICC president from 2003 to 2006.

What did Shahid Afridi say about Pakistan cricket?

As mentioned above, Shahidi Afridi came up with a blunt take on Pakistan’s poor showing in their last three ICC events. He said during a media interaction (via The Times of India):

Ad

“All the time we talk about preparations, and when an event comes and we flop, then we talk about surgery. The fact is Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions."

In addition, Afridi didn’t hold back while slamming the selectors for picking the discarded spin-bowling all-rounder.

“On what basis has he (Shadab Khan) been recalled? What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he has been picked again?” he added.

The Men in Green have appointed Salman Ali Agha also their new T20I skipper for the T20I series in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan has retained his spot as ODI captain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback