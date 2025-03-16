"They're not the best" - Former CSK all-rounder drops huge statement on Pakistan's pace attack after 2025 Champions Trophy

Former England and CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali has dismissed the notion that Pakistan's trio, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, are the best pace attack in world cricket. Ali's remarks came after the Men in Green suffered another disappointing first-round exit in the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy.

Despite hosting the mega event, Pakistan flattered to deceive and suffered massive losses in both their completed games against New Zealand and India. Pakistan also endured similar early exits in the 2024 T20 and 2023 ODI World Cups, with all or two of the three above-mentioned pacers leading the attack.

Speaking of the Pakistan pace trio on the Beard Before Wicket YouTube podcast, Ali said (Via News18):

"This is the thing people have. Especially people with Pakistani backgrounds. They’ll say Pakistani seamers are the best. I’m like no, they’re not. They’re good, but they’re not the best. Naseem Shah, Shaheen and Haris Rauf are very good. We’re not saying they are bad, but they’re not the best."

He added:

"Pakistan have this thing where they do produce very good fast bowlers. Again, it’s something in their coaching system where they coach Pakistanis unbelievably well."

Pakistan's string of poor recent results saw them drop Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf from the ODI squad for the ongoing white-ball tour of New Zealand. While the duo retained their place in the T20I squad, Naseem Shah was excluded.

How did Pakistan's pace trio perform in the 2025 Champions Trophy?

Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah endured tournaments to forget with the ball [Credit: Getty]

The pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf each endured a dismal 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Spearheading the attack, Afridi finished with just two wickets at an average of 71 and an economy of 7.88 in the two completed games against New Zealand and India.

Rauf fared no better, finishing with two scalps at a woeful average of 67.50 and an economy of 7.94. Naseem also picked up only two wickets in the tournament but his economy rate of 5.55 was considerably better than the two other speedsters.

The trio's lack of impact meant Pakistan conceded a massive 320 for 5 to New Zealand in their first outing and saw India chase down 242 easily in a mere 42.3 overs.

