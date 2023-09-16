"They're favorites but they're not clear favorites"- Nasser Hussain on India's World Cup 2023 chances

Former England captain Nasser Hussain agrees that India will be one of the favorites to win the World Cup in their home conditions beginning on October 5. However, he also feels that they aren't runaway favorites because of some of the other teams around.

While the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already proven why they are world-class batters over the years, Hussain feels the addition of Shubman Gill and the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah gives India further strength.

Speaking to Sky Sports, here's what Nasser Hussain had to say about India's World Cup squad:

"They're favorites but they're not clear favorites because of the amount of quality sides there are. If you look at their squad, they have two of the greatest white ball batters to ever play the game in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They have a potential future great in Shubman Gill and Bumrah coming back is fantastic news. So if you look at their batting and bowling, it's right up there among one of the best squads."

He further added:

"An area where they lack is if you look at the batters, they don't bowl and the bowlers don't bat. So the side has a different make-upto England and Australia with all the all-rounders."

India have to play fearless cricket in knockouts: Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain claimed that while the Men in Blue may reach the semifinals, it is their performances in the knockout games that have hurt them in the past decade. Explaining the need to play fearless cricket, Hussain stated:

"You could argue that there's pressure all the time on Indian players. But where they have fallen short is the knockouts since the 2011 World Cup. They need to play above par, play fearless cricket. I think they will get to the knockout stage, but when they get to the semifinal, that's when they need to play fearless cricket."

With the last three ODI World Cups won by the hosts, Rohit Sharma and Co. would love to carry on the trend and end their 10-year ICC Trophy drought.