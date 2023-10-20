"They're going to have an emotional letdown" - Ian Healy expresses key concern for Team India despite winning start to 2023 World Cup

Former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy cautioned India against peaking too early in their 2023 World Cup campaign despite the side looking invincible after four games.

Considered among the heavy favourites to win the tournament, the Men in Blue dominated Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to register comprehensive wins. They are one of only two sides, along with New Zealand, to remain undefeated in the ongoing World Cup.

Despite looking easily the most intimidating side thus far, Healy believes India are expending a lot of energy early in the tournament, which could have repercussions later at crucial stages.

In a conversation with the SENQ Breakfast, Healy said:

"They're not rolling easily, I've got a new fear for India. (Kohli’s) was a good knock, Rohit (Sharma) and Shubman Gill were good at the top too. But if you see the energy that's going into it (their wins), my fear is that they're going to have an emotional letdown. They're putting a whole lot of (energy into it), they might just be overdoing it"

He added:

"The intensity, the gestures in the field when someone bowls a bad ball, the over-enthusiasm of good fielding efforts, all that sort of stuff. The crowd were going off at Pune, and it's a beautiful-looking ground. But I just worry for that (overdoing it), but gee they’ve got a great team," added Healy.

In India's latest win, the side chased down Bangladesh's total of 256 in a mere 41.3 overs, with Virat Kohli notching up his 48th ODI century.

The Men in Blue had a similar start to the 2019 World Cup, winning their first five completed games and seven out of eight overall before suffering a shock defeat to New Zealand in the semifinals.

"Virat goes in and does a great piece of fielding at short cover and the crowd go off" - Ian Healy

Kohli has been a livewire in the field for Team India.

Ian Healy continued by stating that the Indian players celebrate even the small moments on the field with such high intensity, which he feels could bite them from an energy standpoint later in the tournament.

India have been arguably the best fielding side thus far in the tournament, with several high-flying catches and stops.

"Virat goes in and does a great piece of fielding at short cover and the crowd go off, the team go off and he's just done a good piece of fielding, stopping a little single. I just worry in the next half a dozen games, to go where they're going, they need to go to another level. They won't be playing against Bangladesh and then they need all their intensity (later in the tournament). Don't waste it now," said Healy.

Rohit Sharma's men have been in red-hot form, winning ten of their last 12 games dating back to the Asia Cup. They will next take on New Zealand, the only other undefeated team in the tournament, in a blockbuster clash at Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.