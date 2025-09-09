“They’re not looking at him for the near future” - Former India cricketer’s brutal claim on Shreyas Iyer ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has opined that the management may not be considering Shreyas Iyer for the 2026 T20 World Cup squad. The Mumbai batter was recently left out of the 20-member contingent (including five standbys) for the 2025 Asia Cup, which begins Tuesday, September 9.

Speaking at the India Today South Conclave on Monday, September 8, Karthik commented on Iyer’s omission, calling it unfair and expressing hope that the right-handed batter makes it to next year’s marquee event. He said:

“After the squad is put, they also put five other standbys. Now, in that five standbys also Shreyas wasn’t there, and that didn’t sit well with me, which basically means they’re not looking at him for the near future, and that would mean for the World Cup. Because India finished the Asia Cup, they have a couple of bilaterals, and after that they have the World Cup, which I feel is very unfair. And I think there is no way that he shouldn’t have missed those five players. He should have been part of the conversations in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup, and I really wish he makes it to that T20 World Cup because he deserves it.”

“Look, Shreyas has done everything and more a player can do. Let's park that aside. But if you see the last 20 matches that India have played since Gautam Gambhir has taken over, 17 they have won. So, as a coach, I'm assuming that he has certain players he's looking at who are delivering, who have delivered results for him. So, if he has to make the hard choice of leaving certain players out, I can understand,” he added.

Shreyas Iyer has represented India in 51 T20Is, scoring 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12, including eight fifties.

“I genuinely wish that he finds a place across formats” - Dinesh Karthik’s massive statement on Shreyas Iyer

During the same conversation, Dinesh Karthik observed that the T20I side has performed well recently, which makes it challenging for Shreyas Iyer to secure a spot. However, he added that given Shreyas Iyer’s consistent improvement in performance, he hopes the 30-year-old will soon find his place across formats. Karthik said:

“If you talk about the ODI team, then we can always say, because the results probably haven't matched how well they have done, even though they won the Champions Trophy. Now it's different. But I'm just saying, if you speak about the ODI team or even the Test team to a certain extent, if certain players who have done so well in domestic miss out, then it makes for a case for conversation. But in T20, because they have done so well, I think it's very hard to question why a certain player shouldn't have been there.”

“But in saying that, I must say that Shreyas Iyer has been probably one of the players who have gone back to domestic cricket, did whatever possible, which is to help Mumbai win titles, came back for IPL as a captain, he did phenomenally well and even better as a batter, and I don't see anybody stopping him. It's only a matter of time, because with those performances, it's hard to not have someone like that in the squad," he added.

Dinesh Karthik continued:

"And I'm a big fan of Shreyas because of the way he plays and the way he carries himself off the field with so much positive energy and the way he's led his team. I believe that he would have taken it in his stride, even though it would have been a bitter pill to swallow. I genuinely wish that he finds a place across formats, not just T20, very soon."

Shreyas Iyer has played 135 matches across formats, amassing 4,760 runs at an average of 40.68, including 35 fifties and six centuries.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

