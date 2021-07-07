“They were not ready to follow protocols” – Ramiz Raja blames England for the seven Covid-19 positive cases

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja slammed the England team for not following Covid-19 protocols which resulted in seven of their members testing positive. He further urged Pakistan to make use of the hosts’ “negativity” in the forthcoming series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was quick to name a fresh 18-member squad – led by all-rounder Ben Stokes – with nine uncapped players in it. Ben Stokes has hardly played since suffering a fracture in his left index finger during IPL 2021, and Ramiz Raja termed recalling him a desperate move.

“England players have tested positive, which is not a good thing. But it can bring negativity into the dressing room and you need to reboot your combination. They have brought Ben Stokes back, so you can understand their desperation,” Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

While Ashley Giles, the men’s director of cricket at the ECB, ruled out the possibility of any breach of protocol, Ramiz Raja criticised them for taking the current scenario very lightly and not willing to follow statutory restrictions.

“Their attitude towards Covid-19 was very bizarre. They felt like they were in jail and were not ready to follow protocols like wearing masks and social distancing, and this desperation has resulted in their team grabbing negative headlines,” Ramiz Raja, who scored 8,674 runs from 57 Tests and 198 ODIs, added.

Notably, two members of the team management tested positive on Monday (July 5) following which everyone in the camp had to undergo RT-PCR tests. Those who didn’t contract the virus also had to go into isolation after being deemed close contacts. Chris Silverwood, who was on a scheduled break to Norfolk, will be back as head coach.

Our new squad to face @TheRealPCB in the Royal London Series 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2021

Also read: No Alex Hales as England pick nine uncapped players in Ben Stokes-led revised ODI squad against Pakistan

“Pakistan team has gotten advantage” – Ramiz Raja

Pakistan arrive in Cardiff after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Derby [Credits: Pakistan Cricket]

England were on a winning spree, sweeping Sri Lanka 5-0 in the recent limited-overs series with the third ODI washed out due to rain. In ideal circumstances, Eoin Morgan’s boys were the favourites to ease past Pakistan as well.

But now that there is a relative inexperience and vulnerability in the squad, Ramiz Raja opined that the visitors are in with a chance.

“Pakistan team has gotten advantage and they should benefit from the negativity in England’s dressing room. Pakistan have got some breathing space because of this tragedy, but it remains to be seen how they will play,” Ramiz Raja stated.

Despite the highly transmissible Delta variant going around in the UK, England will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Pakistan – all six matches at different venues. Notably, there will be a full house for the second ODI at Lord’s on July 10.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee