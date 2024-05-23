"They wouldn't be really threatening" - David Lloyd on India's 2024 T20 World Cup team

Former England cricketer David Lloyd doesn't expect India to be a threatening side at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. Calling the Men in Blue's squad predictable, he suggested that the Rohit Sharma-led team's risk-free approach wouldn't bother opponents.

Lloyd, however, mentioned that India do have a few quality players in their lineup. Speaking about the team's chances for the showpiece event, here's what the cricketer-turned-commentator said on TalkSport Cricket Podcast:

"(It is) quite a predictable team. The shackles are not off. I would think the opposition accept the quality.. yeah, good players these. But they ain't taking a risk with bat or ball. So, you'd think of them as 'Yeah, they will have their moments,' but they wouldn't be really threatening."

India's 15-member squad included senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the T20I team, while Rinku Singh was among the notable absentees as the southpaw was named as one of the reserves.

"The Indian team is the favorite to lift the trophy" - Tillakaratne Dilshan's prediction for 2024 T20 World Cup

While David Lloyd reckons that India may not be threatening enough, former Sri Lankan opener Tilakaratne Dilshan has a contrasting take. He picked India as one of the favorites to lift the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy.

Opining that Asian teams could make a significant impact at the ICC event, Dilshan told IANS:

"The Asian teams have the best chance to win the upcoming T20 World Cup with Caribbean conditions favouring the spinners. The Indian team is the favorite to lift the trophy with the form they are in, their spinners have dominated the IPL and they will look to continue their form in the World Cup too."

The side will open their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a game against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5. India are placed in Group A alongside Ireland, Pakistan, USA, and Canada.

