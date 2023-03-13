"They didn't have the right balance of squad" - Nasser Hussain on England's T20I series defeat to Bangladesh

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has criticized his national side's team combination following the T20I series loss to Bangladesh. The cricketer-turned-commentator felt England were comfortably one batter short in the second T20I.

After losing the first T20I on the back of Nazmul Hasan Shanto's aggressive fifty, the visitors struggled against Mehidy Hasan Miraz's spin bowling. His figures of 4-0-12-4 bowled England out for 117 and ensured a six-wicket win.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain suggested that England could've flown in Ollie Pope or Zak Crawley into the T20I side as the balance of the side wasn't quite right.

"We are the England cricket team, it's an important tour. We saw what it meant to Bangladesh, and we have to treat it with the same respect. They didn't have the right balance of squad. We've got 18 counties, if we can't put an extra batter or two on the ground in Bangladesh, if it means flying Pope or Crawley, who I think will be a good white-ball cricketer, I don't think it's good enough to say we are one batter short."

The visitors played only four specialist batters in Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, and Ben Duckett, with Moeen Ali and Sam Curran as all-rounders. Duckett top-scored with 28 as England huffed and puffed their way to 117.

"They've played some terrific cricket" - Nasser Hussain on Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan earned the Player of the Match award. (Credits: Getty)

Hussain lauded Bangladesh for pinning down the reigning world champions and felt that the win was a massive one for the Tigers:

"Fair play to Bangladesh. 2-0 against the world champions, and they've played some terrific cricket. Shanto is going to be a star in the making. They need to start finding fine cricketers. That's a big win for them."

The 54-year-old also observed that Buttler's captaincy tactics weren't the best in the second T20I, adding:

England haven't been at their best on or off the field. Buttler hasn't had his best day today. He should've opened the batting, some of the fields he set and asking someone to bowl their only over in the 19th over is a big, big risk."

England have already claimed the ODI series against the Tigers and will face Bangladesh in the final T20I on Tuesday.

