“They say things to gain TRP of their channel” - Gautam Gambhir slams YouTube ‘experts’ for questioning his relationship with Indian star

Indian men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir has cleared all rumours about a strained relationship with Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma. The 44-year-old said that he always respected Sharma and what he had achieved for Indian cricket.

The former opening batter added that some YouTube pundits pretend to be 'experts' and bring up talks such as these to increase their TRPs.

“Some people who run YouTube channels and pretend to be experts have said these things to gain TRP for their YouTube channels. We won the Champions Trophy two months ago. Imagine if we had not won the Champions Trophy, what kind of questions would you have asked?" Gambhir said at the ABP India At 2047 Summit (via Jansatta).

“I will always respect him (Rohit Sharma) for his contribution. This is not just now, it has been there since the beginning when he came into the team. It will remain so in the future too. If people have raised these questions about running a YouTube channel for TRP, then they need to do their homework," he added.

Gambhir further wondered why such questions kept coming up, despite the Champions Trophy win in March 2025. The tournament was India's first 50-over global tournament victory since 2013.

“Two months ago, a coach and captain together won the Champions Trophy. After that you are asking if there is something going on between me and Rohit Sharma. All that is going on is that I respect that person. I respect whatever he has done for Indian cricket," he said.

Gautam Gambhir says Indian cricket belongs to the fans, wants to build a team that plays fearlessly

Gautam Gambhir, who was appointed the head coach of Team India in July 2024, said that he was aware of the crests and the troughs that came with the job, when he took over from Rahul Dravid. He also said that Indian cricket belonged to the people of India and not to any commentator.

Gambhir and India's next assignment will be the five-match Test series against England, starting in Leeds on June 20. India have lost their last two Test series against Australia Down Under and against New Zealand at home.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

