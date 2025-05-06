"I am not a coach of any cozy club or lobby" - Gautam Gambhir's scathing attack on former cricketers amid IPL 2025

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir minced no words in slamming former cricketers in the commentary box for questioning his coaching efforts. Gambhir took over the head coaching role from Rahul Dravid after India triumphed in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, the start of his tenure has been topsy-turvy for the former World Cup winner, with India enjoying some success and other lows over the past few months. The side has been on a magnificent winning run in T20Is and emerged victorious in the 2025 Champions Trophy under Gambhir.

Yet, red-ball cricket has not been kind to him, with India suffering back-to-back series losses to New Zealand at home and in Australia. The setbacks resulted in several former players questioning Gambhir's coaching credentials.

Responding to the criticisms of his coaching at the ABP India At 2047 Summit, Gambhir said (via The Times of India):

"When I took up this job, I knew there would always be ups and downs. My job is to make the country proud, not please a few individuals sitting in air-conditioned commentary boxes. Some people sitting in the commentary box for 25 years think Indian cricket is their family fiefdom. It’s not. It belongs to the people of India. I’m not a coach of any cozy club or lobby. I don’t believe in playing politics. I’m here to build a team that plays fearlessly and with pride."

He continued:

"They even questioned my prize money. These NRIs make money from India but become NRIs to save tax. Commentators should realise – cricket kisi ki jaagir nahi hai (cricket is not anyone’s private property). These people go abroad and become NRIs. I will stay in India and pay my taxes here."

India missed qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first time in tournament history. The 0-3 home series loss to New Zealand was India's first home setback in Tests since the 2012/13 season.

Team India will look to break losing run in Tests under Gambhir in England

Team India will begin their 2025-27 WTC cycle with a blockbuster Test series in England. The five-match series will commence a month after the 2025 IPL at Leeds on June 20.

With several key players suffering poor form in Australia, the Indian squad for the England tour, likely to be announced next week, offers much intrigue. India won their first Test series under Gambhir 2-0 at home against Bangladesh before the New Zealand and Australia debacle.

India and England last met in a Test series in early 2024 in India, with the hosts winning the five-match affair 4-1.

