"They are tag-teaming here"- Matthew Hayden's sarcastic dig at umpire during Arshdeep Singh's dramatic final over in IND vs AUS 5th T20I

Arshdeep Singh's final over during the fifth T20I between India and Australia in Bengaluru had several intriguing moments. Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden was in the commentary box and was certainly not happy with some of the mistakes made by the on-field umpires.

With 10 runs needed off the final over, Arshdeep bowled a bouncer to Matthew Wade, who was frustrated that it wasn't given a wide. Replays showed that the ball was passing over Wade's helmet and Hayden understood why the batter gave such an emotional reaction.

Here's what Matthew Hayden said on air on Jio Cinema:

“You can see why he is upset; that’s definitely a wide. Way over his head. It has to be about his position as well. He was standing up on that ball, and it was still over his head.”

On the penultimate delivery of the over, Nathan Ellis hit the ball straight towards the non-striker's end and it hit the umpire's right leg after taking a deflection off Arshdeep Singh's right hand. Once again, Hayden made a sarcastic comment about the umpires teaming up with India to ensure they win the game. He added:

“The umpire has done his job for the second time this over. Have a look at this. This time, it’s the one in front, not on square. They are tag-teaming here.”

For almost 19 overs, I was thinking I am the culprit: Arshdeep Singh

Speaking to Jio Cinema after the game, Arshdeep Singh opened up on his emotions after conceding just three runs in his final over. Arshdeep had conceded 37 in his first three overs and he accepted that he felt he lost the game for the Men in Blue.

On this, he stated:

"I guess, for the big part of the game, for almost 19 overs, I was thinking that I gave away too many runs, and I'd be the culprit of the game. But God gave me another chance and I believed in myself and thanks to God that I defended it and thanks to the staff as well, who believed in."

Arshdeep held his nerves and once again proved why he is rated so highly as a death bowler in this format.