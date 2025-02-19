"They are not a team filled with superstars but they make a superstar team" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand's strengths ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked New Zealand's ability to gel together as a unit as their biggest strength ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. He pointed out that all their players know their roles and perform to the best of their abilities.

Ad

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. They will subsequently play Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24 and India in Dubai on March 2 in their other two Group A games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener chose New Zealand's ability to work as a team as their biggest plus point ahead of the ICC event.

Ad

Trending

"New Zealand's biggest strength is that they know how to combine the five fingers to make a fist. They are not a team filled with superstars but they make a superstar team. From top to bottom, everyone's role is defined, and they play their role to perfection. Everyone will do their role properly and then they take their team home," he said (1:40).

Ad

Ad

Chopra added that the Kiwis prioritize the team's benefit over personal achievements.

"They believe in processes and planning, and that is why, they don't choke. They actually come together and do better because processes are more important than the individuals. Everyone's role is more important than personal glory. This team is cut from a different cloth," he observed.

Ad

New Zealand were the runners-up in the 2019 ODI World Cup and reached the semi-finals in the 2023 edition. However, they failed to reach the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy, losing to England and Bangladesh in the group phase, with their clash against Australia not yielding a result.

"They are a team full of all-rounders" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand's other strengths ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell are among the all-rounders in New Zealand's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose the presence of the plethora of all-rounders in New Zealand's squad as another of their strengths heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

"They are a team full of all-rounders. You will see three or four keepers in their side. You see off-spinners and left-arm spinners. Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell, all of them bat and bowl. Whoever is left out, they keep. Who has so many all-rounders?" he said (2:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Kiwis' recent form and familiarity with the conditions in Pakistan should also hold them in good stead.

Ad

"The way they won the tri-nation series recently and defeated India in India before that, they are not dropping matches. They beat us 3-0 in Tests and beat Pakistan and South Africa in all three games. They lifted the trophy without dropping a single game. So their current form is good and they have excellent knowledge of these conditions," Chopra observed.

New Zealand won a tri-series in Pakistan ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They beat the Men in Green and South Africa in the league games before beating the hosts again in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback