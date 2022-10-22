"They've had their backsides handed to them" - Twitter roasts Australia as the Kiwis hammer the hosts by 89 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand (NZ) started their T20 World Cup campaign with a bang on Saturday by giving Australia an absolute thrashing by 89 runs in the first Super 12 game at the SCG.
Chasing a mammoth target of 201, the hosts were bundled out for 111 as the Kiwis delivered a sensational performance on the field. With this, NZ also won their first-ever international game against Australia in their own backyard since 2011.
Fans on Twitter hailed the Kiwis for finally breaking the jinx against the hosts. They also trolled Australia as the hosts couldn't even compete in the entire game, despite boasting arguably the most dangerous squad in the T20 World Cup.
Tim Southee, Santner pushed Australia on the backfoot straightaway
The Aussies got off to a horrible start when they lost last year's Player of the Tournament David Warner quite cheaply. Skipper Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh did try and up the ante, but then Mitchell Santner came into the attack and got the wicket of Finch.
Southee soon struck again to remove Marsh and it looked like the hosts had already given up hope of winning the game. The lower middle-order comprising Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Matthew Wade also failed and Glenn Maxwell's questionable shot selection meant that a big defeat looked inevitable.
Santner and Southee's three-fers were well-supported by Trent Boult, who cleaned up Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa towards the end. The wicket of Pat Cummins ended the game and the way NZ celebrated showed exactly how much the victory meant to them.
The Aussies will need to go back to the drawing board and look to win every single game as their net run rate has been dented badly after such a disastrous performance. NZ, on the other hand, will be positive about their chances of making it to the semifinals again.
