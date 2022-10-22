"They've had their backsides handed to them" - Twitter roasts Australia as the Kiwis hammer the hosts by 89 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand (NZ) started their T20 World Cup campaign with a bang on Saturday by giving Australia an absolute thrashing by 89 runs in the first Super 12 game at the SCG.

Chasing a mammoth target of 201, the hosts were bundled out for 111 as the Kiwis delivered a sensational performance on the field. With this, NZ also won their first-ever international game against Australia in their own backyard since 2011.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Kiwis for finally breaking the jinx against the hosts. They also trolled Australia as the hosts couldn't even compete in the entire game, despite boasting arguably the most dangerous squad in the T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

Viggi17 @VighneshMenon And I was backing this Aussie team to defend their title And I was backing this Aussie team to defend their title 💀

Abhinandan @Abhinandan6638 Underestimate Newzealand at your own peril in an ICC tournament... Only fools can do that given their history ...they may look average in meaningless Bilaterals but they always lift their game in a Big multinational tournament Underestimate Newzealand at your own peril in an ICC tournament... Only fools can do that given their history ...they may look average in meaningless Bilaterals but they always lift their game in a Big multinational tournament 😍😍😍

zayn @ZaynMahmood5 Australia literally seems like some Associate level team against New Zealand. Just a week back we literally we won against this NZ team twice in their own backyard. Australia literally seems like some Associate level team against New Zealand. Just a week back we literally we won against this NZ team twice in their own backyard.

New Zealand waited almost 11 years for this Moment

They Beat Defending Champions Australia in Australia after 11 Years

That's why I never underestimate them in tournaments

Well Done Kiwi's...Proper Team Work

Batting ✅ Bowling ✅ Fielding ✅

#Crickettwitter

#AUSvNZ

CricBlog ✍ @cric_blog Before the tournament, net run rate looked crucial in this group. This absolute battering might prove to be very damaging.



Australia would likely have to win every game from here. Not happening if they play like they have tonight. Before the tournament, net run rate looked crucial in this group. This absolute battering might prove to be very damaging.Australia would likely have to win every game from here. Not happening if they play like they have tonight.

Usama Zafar @Usama7 NRR -4.45 …. Aus will now have to win 3 games with big margin…. NRR -4.45 …. Aus will now have to win 3 games with big margin….

. @finehaihum Nz in icc events unreal thing

Didnt win any match in any format in aus from 2011, now winning wc opener vs tournament favs

Lmao Nz in icc events unreal thingDidnt win any match in any format in aus from 2011, now winning wc opener vs tournament favsLmao

Lily Franklin @lilyffranklin13 Beating Australia in Australia in the ‘opening match’ of the T20 World Cup with a totally complete batting AND bowling performance? We all have hats to eat. Beating Australia in Australia in the ‘opening match’ of the T20 World Cup with a totally complete batting AND bowling performance? We all have hats to eat.

Abhinandan @Abhinandan6638 , it has leap frogged NZ way ahead in points table on NRR basis, on the other hand Australia's NRR has taken a huge hit in 1st match itself, Defending champs can be eliminated in 1st round itself Woww what a bumper victory scored by Newzealand in 1st T20 match of WorldT20 2022, it has leap frogged NZ way ahead in points table on NRR basis, on the other hand Australia's NRR has taken a huge hit in 1st match itself, Defending champs can be eliminated in 1st round itself Woww what a bumper victory scored by Newzealand in 1st T20 match of WorldT20 2022😍👏, it has leap frogged NZ way ahead in points table on NRR basis, on the other hand Australia's NRR has taken a huge hit in 1st match itself, Defending champs can be eliminated in 1st round itself

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33

Blackcaps TRASHING Australia in Australia by a HUGE margin, after ages!



Kiwis know how to win matches in the ICC tournaments.



#AUSvNZ The wounds won’t heal but New Zealand have started their remontada right, by defeating the team to whom they lost the previous edition WC.Blackcaps TRASHING Australia in Australia by a HUGE margin, after ages!Kiwis know how to win matches in the ICC tournaments. The wounds won’t heal but New Zealand have started their remontada right, by defeating the team to whom they lost the previous edition WC.Blackcaps TRASHING Australia in Australia by a HUGE margin, after ages!Kiwis know how to win matches in the ICC tournaments.#AUSvNZ

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS What a win for NZ!



NZ who were shot out for 98 in the warm-up game, beat Australia by 89 runs by bowling them out for 111 to win their first game in Australia since 2011.



Proper Jai Mata Di year as we've been saying. What a win for NZ!NZ who were shot out for 98 in the warm-up game, beat Australia by 89 runs by bowling them out for 111 to win their first game in Australia since 2011.Proper Jai Mata Di year as we've been saying.

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy Eoin Morgan opening line talking about the Aussies:



"They've had their backsides handed to them...it's great to watch, particularly when it's Australia" 🤣🤣🤣 Eoin Morgan opening line talking about the Aussies:"They've had their backsides handed to them...it's great to watch, particularly when it's Australia" 🤣🤣🤣

hganjoo @hganjoo_153 I think the childhoods of millennial cricket fans like myself were so deeply traumatized by Australia's dominance that the wonder and satisfaction of watching them lose, forget losing this badly, remains undimmed after all these years. I think the childhoods of millennial cricket fans like myself were so deeply traumatized by Australia's dominance that the wonder and satisfaction of watching them lose, forget losing this badly, remains undimmed after all these years.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer New Zealand's first win in Australia in any format since 2012. I am glad it hasn't come against India. New Zealand's first win in Australia in any format since 2012. I am glad it hasn't come against India. 🌚

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio Don't worry, New Zealand mostly wins their opening match of the tournament before they mess it up in the knockouts or crucial matches.



Very surprised that Australia, a champion team has been their victim this time around that too at their home ground. Don't worry, New Zealand mostly wins their opening match of the tournament before they mess it up in the knockouts or crucial matches.Very surprised that Australia, a champion team has been their victim this time around that too at their home ground.

Tim Southee, Santner pushed Australia on the backfoot straightaway

The Aussies got off to a horrible start when they lost last year's Player of the Tournament David Warner quite cheaply. Skipper Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh did try and up the ante, but then Mitchell Santner came into the attack and got the wicket of Finch.

Southee soon struck again to remove Marsh and it looked like the hosts had already given up hope of winning the game. The lower middle-order comprising Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Matthew Wade also failed and Glenn Maxwell's questionable shot selection meant that a big defeat looked inevitable.

Santner and Southee's three-fers were well-supported by Trent Boult, who cleaned up Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa towards the end. The wicket of Pat Cummins ended the game and the way NZ celebrated showed exactly how much the victory meant to them.

The Aussies will need to go back to the drawing board and look to win every single game as their net run rate has been dented badly after such a disastrous performance. NZ, on the other hand, will be positive about their chances of making it to the semifinals again.

