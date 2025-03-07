"They will not bottle it" - Nasser Hussain's bold claim ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has shared his thoughs on who will win the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand. Hussain feels New Zealand will not bottle it on this occasion, given that they have a handful of tough cricketers who give their best in every game.

Ad

Having locked horns in the group stage of the eight-team tournament, the two sides will meet again in the final on March 9, Sunday in Dubai. Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will start as firm favorites as they are accustomed to the venue and have all bases covered in white-ball cricket. The Men in Blue are the only unbeaten side so far in this tournament.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator recalled how Aaron Finch said the Black Caps aren't a side that beat themselves and have some good players who stand up on the biggest stage. He elaborated:

Ad

Trending

"They will not bottle it, they won't choke. We were having dinner with [former Australia batter] Aaron Finch and he summed it up pretty well in saying New Zealand are never a side that beat themselves. And by that, he means that they will rock up and they will put in a performance. All the way through the New Zealand lineup they have some very, very tough cricketers who turn up to every single game and give it their absolute best - that's why they will always be there around semi-finals and finals."

Ad

The Kiwis comprehensively defeated South Africa in the semi-finals hosted by the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After centuries from Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra, skipper Mitchell Santner led from the front by taking three wickets. New Zealand restricted the Proteas to 312/9, winning by 50 runs.

Nasser Hussain says New Zealand have a good mixture of experience and youth

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson. (Credits: Getty)

Hussain also said Team India have to earn the win over the Kiwis in the tournament decider, adding:

Ad

"They also have that great mixture between senior pros that have been there year in, year out - like Kane Williamson, one of the all-time greats - and youth in the likes of Rachin Ravindra. They may well lose [New Zealand], but if they do, it will be because India beat them."

New Zealand had notably beaten India in the ICC Knockout Trophy 2000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news