"They will have to choose between Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar" - Irfan Pathan picks his Indian bowling lineup for T20Is vs South Africa

Irfan Pathan reckons India will have to choose between Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar as their third seamer in the T20I series against South Africa.

The two sides will lock horns in three T20Is, with the first game to be played in Durban on Sunday, December 10. The 17-member Indian T20I squad includes four seamers and as many spinners.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan was asked to pick India's likely bowling combination, to which he responded:

"You need to have three fast bowlers. There will be Arshdeep (Singh) for sure, Mukesh Kumar for sure, and obviously, they will have to choose between Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar."

The former India all-rounder wants Siraj to be played ahead of Chahar. He reasoned:

"Mohammed Siraj is going all guns blazing. He is especially doing well in ODI cricket. Why not try him and give him a long run? You might find a guy who can nail the yorkers as well eventually and bowl a couple of good overs with the new ball."

Pathan feels the specialist seamer should be preferred over the swing-bowling all-rounder because he is a long-term prospect. He said:

"Yes, Deepak Chahar is coming back. He had a lot of injury issues as well. Going forward, you need to see guys who are fitter and stay in the team for a long time. I see these three guys going forward as well."

Chahar has not yet traveled to South Africa as his father is recovering from a brain stroke. Siraj will be a part of the playing XI in such a scenario if the Men in Blue want to field three seamers.

"Don't forget Washington Sundar" - Irfan Pathan

Washington Sundar did not get to play in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia.

While observing that Ravindra Jadeja is a surety in the playing XI, Irfan Pathan opined that Washington Sundar should be the other spinner. He reasoned:

"Then obviously Ravindra Jadeja comes in. However, don't forget Washington Sundar. He is the kind of cricketer who can actually be very useful because he can bowl with the new ball. If you have a left-handed option against you, he can be very handy."

Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are the other spinners in India's T20I squad. One of them will likely be preferred over Sundar if Suryakumar Yadav and company want to go with an attacking spinner and are not looking for batting depth.

