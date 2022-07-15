"All those names in the batting line-up and none got past 30 - Michael Vaughan on India's batting collapse in second ODI against England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes India will be highly disappointed with their batting effort in the loss against England in the second ODI on Thursday (July 14).

Rohit Sharma’s side failed to chase down 247, falling short by 100 runs at Lord's, and head into the final ODI with the series level at 1-1.

Electing to bowl first, India once again made easy work of the mighty English batting unit and reduced them to 102/5 at one stage. However, a fightback by the lower order, led by Moeen Ali (47) and David Willey (41) brought the hosts back into the game.

India then lost half their side in 20 overs, tottering at 73/5. They never looked comfortable during the run chase and fell well short of the target in the end.

BCCI



will look to bounce back in the series decider on Sunday.



England win the second #ENGvIND ODI. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the series decider on Sunday.

Stating that the Men In Blue will be far from pleased with their efforts in the second innings, Michael Vaughan said on Cricbuzz:

"That was a really poor batting display, all those names in the batting line-up and none got past 30. They will be in that dressing room, saying 'that was a really poor effort of a chase.' Full credit to the bowlers, they bowled fantastically well."

The English bowlers, led by Reece Topley, did a commendable job in unsettling the Indian batting unit. Rohit Sharma's 10-ball duck began the collapse as they went about their chase without any sustainable partnership to construct the innings.

Claiming that he did not expect the in-form Indian batting to crumble in such a fashion, former pacer Zaheer Khan said during the same interaction:

"[I] Did not really expect a collapse from the in-form batting unit. Anywhere around 240 runs, you would fancy your chances. It is just about putting partnerships together and I think India failed to do that."

Khan added:

"A lot has to be spoken about how English bowlers came onto bowl today with intent. It all boils down to how you start your innings."

This marked Jos Buttler's first ODI win since being appointed full-time white-ball captain. Topley was adjudged the Player of the Match for his historic figures of 6/24.

"It looked like a surface where you would fancy India chasing down the total" - Zaheer Khan

At the halfway mark, England's 246-run total looked below par, considering the threat carried by the Indian batting line-up. However, the Men In Blue were put on the backfoot rightaway courtesy of some tight bowling by the new ball pair of Willey and Topley.

England Cricket



Nobody deserves this more.



Tough times don't last, tough people do. Nobody deserves this more.

Praising the efforts of the England bowling unit in the powerplay, Zaheer Khan said:

"You have to appreciate the way with which the England bowlers started the innings. Two maiden overs at the start really set the tone. David Willey also bowled really well on this surface."

The former Indian pacer added:

"The wicket was surprisingly playing different, there was definitely a visible difference, but still, it looked like a surface where you would fancy India chasing down the total."

England hosts fielded a second-string bowling unit in the absence of Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood. They failed to claim a single wicket in their 10-wicket loss in the first ODI, but stepped up to the plate at Lord's.

Acknowledging that England bowled magnificently, Vaughan added:

"I don't think Buttler had to do a great deal. When the ball is behaving and the bowlers are delivering, it's a captain's dream. You just keep swapping the seamers."

The former top-order batsman added:

"Every seamer did his job, Reece Topley got the wickets, but I thought all four of England's seamers were very very good. This bowling attack that England have on paper looks only okay, but they delivered magnificently."

The third and final ODI of the series is scheduled to be hosted by Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday (July 17).

