"They will leave India after losing to them" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's chances of reaching 2027 WTC final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Australia aren't strong contenders to qualify for the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final. He noted that the 2023 WTC champions are likely to lose a lot of points in their away series against India.

Australia are currently placed atop the WTC points table. They have 100 percent points in their kitty after a 3-0 win in the away series against the West Indies.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Australia have a decent chance but aren't one of the favorites to reach the 2027 WTC final.

"Their home series are against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh. They will 100 percent win against Bangladesh. They should win against New Zealand. They should win against England as well. However, it's a five-match series, so they are unlikely to get full points," Chopra said (1:30).

"I feel they will leave India after losing to them. They might win just one match. If they win only one match, they will lose a lot of points. They can win all matches in the West Indies (which they have already done). However, South Africa will challenge them again. So it is not that straightforward. Looking at the draw, it doesn't seem that easy to me. Decent chance, but I won't say strong contenders," he added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Australia are also a slightly aging team, especially in the bowling department. He added that the 2025 WTC runners-up might go through a transition soon, which might be painful.

"South Africa have less chances" - Aakash Chopra on Proteas' chances of reaching 2027 WTC final

South Africa are the defending WTC champions. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that South Africa have limited chances of reaching the 2027 WTC final.

"Australia, England and Bangladesh are South Africa's home series. Australia and England are tough, and they will beat Bangladesh. The away series are against India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. South Africa have less chances. They are the defending champions at the moment, but it's tough," he said (8:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Proteas have three tough away tours in the ongoing cycle, all three to the subcontinent.

"All three of their away series are in the subcontinent. They will find it difficult to even draw all three of those series. South Africa, in my opinion, might not qualify. There is a good chance of them not qualifying," Chopra observed.

South Africa haven't yet started their campaign in the 2025-27 WTC cycle. They finished atop the points table in the 2023-25 cycle before bagging the mace by beating Australia in the final.

