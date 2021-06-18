"They will miss those 4+ runs more than me" - Shafali Verma reacts after an impressive Test debut

17-year-old Shafali Verma lived up to all the expectations with a scintillating 96-run knock on Test debut against England in Bristol.

While there were reservations about her technique leading up to the one-off Test, the youngster quashed all such notions. She was in complete control during her 152-ball 96, which included 13 fours and two sixes.

Shafali Verma tried to complete her century with a big shot but unfortunately was out caught. The right-handed batter skied one from Kate Cross to hand an easy catch to Anya Shrubsole.

Only two India batters have got out in the nervous nineties on Test debut. Shafali Verma and Rahul Dravid.



But Shafali, much like her batting, took it on the chin and promised to make it up in the coming days. She wrote on Twitter:

“I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your kind words of support and for your wishes. It would not be possible to respond to each message individually. I am proud to be a part of this team and such wonderfully supportive teammates and support staff."

In another tweet, she added:

“I know my father, my family, my Association, my team and academy will miss those 4+ runs more than me but I will make it up to them on other occasions. They have all been a huge support!"

Shafali Verma's departure led to an India collapse

Reacting to England Women's 396/9, India women got off to a blistering start. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana added record-breaking 167 runs for the first wicket before a collapse.

Visitors were reduced to 183/5 with nightwatchwoman Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut and Mithali Raj all failing to make an impact. Mandhana also perished after a well-played knock of 78 runs from 155 deliveries.

At the end of second day's play, India women were trailing by 209 runs with Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma in the middle.

