"They will want Virat Kohli to come to bat in the 45th over" - Aakash Chopra says opposition teams will want Kohli to bat at No. 4 instead of No. 3

Aakash Chopra believes Team India will help the opposition's cause if they bat Virat Kohli at No. 4 in the upcoming World Cup.

Ravi Shastri recently disclosed that the coaching staff and selectors considered batting Kohli at No. 4 in the 2019 World Cup. He added that the modern batting great should bat at that position in the World Cup to be played in India later this year if it helps the team's balance.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra disagreed with the proposed move, highlighting that it would be to the opposition's liking. He elaborated:

"Where should Virat bat? Everything has two or three sides to it. The first thing is, assuming it is an India-Pakistan match, you have Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Nassem Shah and Shadab Khan, a good bowling attack in front of you, what do you want as a Pakistan or an Australian team?"

The former Indian opener added:

"When would they want Virat to come to bat? The fewer the overs are left, the better it is. They will want Virat Kohli to come to bat in the 45th over, it will be even better for them."

Kohli has scored 1767 runs at an excellent average of 55.21 in 39 ODI innings at No. 4. He has an even better record at No. 3, having amassed 10777 runs in 210 innings at an outstanding average of 60.20.

"As overs keep getting elapsed, Virat Kohli will get marginalized more and more" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli has played almost 80% of his ODI innings at No. 3. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra feels moving Virat Kohli down the order will reduce his efficacy. He observed:

"As overs keep getting elapsed, Virat Kohli will get marginalized more and more. He is a big player but he can become big enough only if you give as much opportunity to him."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting that an artist requires a huge canvas to make a big painting. He stated:

"If you give someone a postcard and ask them to draw a picture, you will get a postcard-sized picture only. So from an opposition point of view, it's very simple that you send Virat at No. 4. It is even better if you send him at No. 5 or No. 6."

The Men in Blue will likely stick with Kohli at No. 3 if KL Rahul is part of the playing XI. However, the former Indian skipper might have to bat at No. 4 if Ishan Kishan needs to be accommodated in the top three.

Poll : Should Virat Kohli bat at No. 4 in World Cup 2023? Yes No 0 votes