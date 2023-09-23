They will win the World Cup for us: Sreesanth backs India's top order to come good

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth believes India's top order of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will win their team the 2023 World Cup.

The trio have been in scintillating form of late, with Rohit smashing three back-to-back half-centuries in the Asia Cup and Kohli scoring his 47th ODI hundred against Pakistan. Gill has hit a purple patch, scoring 302 runs in the Asia Cup and continuing that with a fine 74 in the first ODI against Australia.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Sreesanth had to say about India's top order:

"Virat Kohli will be up there in the top 3-4 run-getters. Virat, Rohit, and Gill will all be there as they will win the World Cup for us."

He further added:

"Shubman Gill (on who will be the highest run-scorer in World Cup). The way he has performed has been brilliant and he can attack the spinners as well in these conditions. People will talk about technique but for me, the fact that his hunger and not being satisfied even after a hundred is what makes him special. Even in the IPL when he missed a hundred he said that there were many games to go and he proved it."

Kuldeep Yadav will be the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup: Sreesanth

Sreesanth also backed left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to end up on top of the wickets tally in the World Cup. Kuldeep has been in unreal form over the past few months and will certainly be India's trump card.

On this, the World Cup winner stated:

"Kuldeep Yadav (on who will be the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup). I believe he will keep on doing well for the rest of the year too. He has to remember the hard work that he has put in after he went out of the team and continue to do it even now when he is playing."

India will kick off their World Cup campaign with their first game against Australia in Chennai on October 8.