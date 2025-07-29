“They are winning the last Test” - Former KKR cricketer’s massive prediction ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Brad Haddin picked the side he thinks will win the last Test between England and India. Haddin backed the hosts to win the last contest of the five-match series. The fifth game begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.

Notably, India managed to draw the fourth match in Manchester, leaving the series scoreline 2-1 in favor of the hosts heading into the last match. Brad Haddin stated that he had predicted Ben Stokes's team to win the series 3-1 or 4-1 at the start. However, he reckoned India have fought back time and again throughout.

Nonetheless, he believes Stokes and Co. will win the fifth Test and thus the series.

"I thought England would win the series. I think I said 3-1 or 4-1 at the start. It's interesting. Momentum changed a bit in that last day. I think England just banked on India rolling over but India found a way through the whole series to keep fighting back. I'm still going to go England," he said on LiSTNR Sport. (21:53)

Haddin added that India must look to bring in wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh to give the hosts something different to deal with. The visitors will be keen to win at The Oval and level the series 2-2.

Brad Haddin on selection calls for England and India ahead of fifth Test

Both teams will have to make some tough selection calls ahead of the fifth Test. For England, pacer Jofra Archer returned to action after four years. With the Ashes coming up as well, Haddin reckons it will be hard to make Archer play three consecutive games.

Similarly, the former KKR cricketer opined it will be interesting to see if Jasprit Bumrah plays for India or not. At the start of the series, Bumrah was slated to play just three matches in the series. However, with the series on the line, Haddin expects the ace pacer to play the final game.

"There was a clear message at the start that he can't play everything. It'll be interesting to see how that plays off because he will have two days off. Do you as coach, because Bumrah is standing in the game, do you stick to what the plan was at the start? Or do you walk up to him and ask what do you want to do? The player is never going to say no. You're not going to say no. They would have a lot of markers but I would expect Bumrah would play," he said. (19:45)

Notably, England have called up fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton, making an addition to their squad for the fifth Test. Overton last played a Test in 2022, which is also his only game in the format so far. The hosts could probably look at some fresh legs, given the workload and short gap between games.

