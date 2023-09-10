"They have won just one match against us in a World Cup" - Aakash Chopra wants India to put pressure on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash

Aakash Chopra wants India to put Pakistan under pressure in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash as the Men in Green have a poor record against their arch-rivals on the big stage.

The two sides will square off at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. While Babar Azam and Co. head into the clash after a convincing seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in their opening Super Four game, the Men in Blue will be playing their first match of the tournament's second phase.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted India's superior record in World Cup games against Pakistan. He observed:

"Why hasn't Pakistan won too many matches against us in World Cups? They have won just one match against us in a World Cup, the one they won in the 2021 T20 World Cup. I agree they won by 10 wickets but before that and after that, they haven't won."

While citing the example of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's 138-run fifth-wicket partnership in the group-stage game, the former Indian opener pointed out that Pakistan tend to crumble when put under pressure. He stated:

"They don't win for the simple reason that we have seen them crumbling under pressure. So you have to put pressure once again. When you lost four wickets, the captain crumbled as soon as Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya put pressure on him. He couldn't make the right bowling changes and India batted till the 48th over."

Chopra urged Rohit Sharma and Co. to maintain the pressure on Pakistan in Sunday's game. While acknowledging that the Men in Green used to perform well under pressure when the two sides faced off in the Sharjah days, he added that the scenario has changed now.

"You have played against just 2 teams" - Aakash Chopra on how Pakistan became No. 1 in ODIs

Pakistan are the top-ranked team in ODI cricket. [P/C: AP]

While observing that Pakistan deserve respect for being the top-ranked team in ODI cricket, Aakash Chopra pointed out that they haven't locked horns with too many sides in the last year or so. He explained:

"Whichever team reaches the No. 1 position deserves and commands respect, and we should all appreciate that they have done very well. They played 14 ODIs in the last 12 months, won 10, lost three and there was a no-result against India."

The renowned commentator added:

"Interestingly enough, they played six matches against New Zealand in Karachi and two more against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. They lost three in Karachi and won the rest. Other than that, you have played three more ODIs against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. You won all these three games. So you have played against just two teams."

Chopra concluded by stating that Pakistan's top-ranked status needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as they have not been tested enough. While acknowledging that Pakistan are a good team, he added that having not played against too many oppositions in diverse conditions could go against them.

