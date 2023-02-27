"They are a world machine" - Sune Luus amazed by Australia's 'insane professionalism' after T20 World Cup final loss

South African skipper Sune Luus reckons that they could not have given Australia a better run for their money in the final of the T20 World Cup 2023. The 27-year-old heaped praise on Australia, claiming that their level of professionalism is 'insane'.

The Proteas fell 19 short of the 157-run target set by Australia during the final held on Sunday in Cape Town. Their bowlers managed to restrict the defending champions to a gettable score despite things looking ominous and yet Australia proved too good for them on the day.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Luus said the Australian team has been an inspiration to world cricket, given their penchant for producing unbelievable talent consistently.

"Obviously they are a world machine. I think the level of professionalism is insane and I think, their team, the world have been looking up to for a very, very long time and they're the best for a reason. I think, if you look at the structures and pipelines - everything is just lining up and everything is in order."

The all-rounder hopes that South Africa will be good enough to topple them in the years to come, and continued:

"So, I think that's something definitely as a country we're striving for. And I think we obviously look at the structures and, you know, want to see what you know how we can do that best in our country as well. But obviously the best in the world for a reason. And we can only, try and get better and better to knock on those doors to eventually beat them."

Batting first, Australia scraped through to 156 on the back of Beth Mooney's 74, with Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp picking up two wickets each. The hosts had a glimmer of hope when Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon were batting, but it fizzled out with the former's dismissal.

"We've done our best to give the girls in the country the best possible chance" - Sune Luus

Sune Luus. (Credits: Getty)

Luus admitted that Australia looked jittery during the 55-run stand between Wolvaardt and Tryon and was proud of how hard they pushed the opposition. She suggested that the next edition would be bigger and better for them.

"I think they did extremely well, and gave Australia a good run for their money. I think there was a couple of nerves from their side as well, while Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon were batting, so I think, overall, obviously, not the result we wanted, but just positive feelings and feelings of excitement and proud."

"I think we've done our best to give the girls in the country the best possible chance. I don't think - obviously would have loved to win, but I don't think we could have given it a bigger shot and more of a chance."

Australia's win saw them lift their third consecutive T20 World Cup title and sixth overall.

