T20 World Cup 2021: "Things could have been different if India had planned better" - Gautam Gambhir 

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir lamented the planning process India employed in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue lost both their contests against Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stages. He felt that India's campaign would have headed in a different direction had they planned better for the marquee group clashes.

Gambhir noted the importance of planning, especially in tournaments like these. India fell to tame defeat in their first two contests in the Super 12s where their approach was heavily criticized. While writing for his column in the Times Of India, Gambhir wrote:

"There is no place for ifs and buts in sport, but things could have been different if India had planned better for Shaheen Shah Afridi, or assessed the pitch better when they took on New Zealand in the second game"

Team India's top order woes against left-arm seam bowling is well documented. The top three did not fare well against the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Trent Boult. Afridi carved the Indian batting unit to stamp an ominous note on their campaign. Meanwhile, the Men In Blue shuffled their top order for their contest against New Zealand, a plan which backfired in the end.

Champions don't wait for the result of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match to know their fate: Gambhir

Gambhir noted that waiting for the result of the contest between New Zealand and Afghanistan was a poor sign. He claimed that top teams script their own fate and do not wait for results to work in their favor for progress. He added:

"As a sportsperson you'd want to be master of your destiny rather than wait for a few permutations to go right to know how far you are progressing in a competition. Indian team would tell you what I mean. Champions train to win, they work hard to score that one run more than the opposition and not wait for the result of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match to know their fate,"

New Zealand emerged as comfortable winners in the end to claim second spot in the group and seal India's exit from the competition. The Men In Blue will compete in their final group stage encounter against Namibia tonight in Dubai.

