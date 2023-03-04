"Think my game has come a long way from limited experiences in Pakistan and Sri Lanka" - Travis Head

Australian batter Travis Head believes that his game in the sub-continent has been elevated following his experiences in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The southpaw underlined his desire to convert a pair of 40s into a big score in the final Test against India in Ahmedabad.

Head launched a brilliant counterattack on Day 3 to help Australia win the third Test against India in Indore. After a confident 43 in the second innings of the Delhi Test, the South Australian struck an unbeaten 49 as the visitors gunned down 76 with nine wickets to spare.

Speaking after the victory, Head feels a pair of 40s in challenging conditions have been a massive confidence booster. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think my game has come a long way from limited experiences in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. You learn, you become better, [and I] feel I've done that.

"A big score next week would be a nice way to cap it off but let's just wait and see what the wicket is like. A pair of 40s on challenging wickets where we've been under pressure have been nice."

The left-hander had a nervous start on Day 3 against the wily Ravichandran Ashwin; however, he counterattacked the off-spinner after ten overs. The 29-year-old's boundary and a six off Ashwin got him going. He combined for an unbeaten 78-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne.

"They didn't bowl a bad ball for 10 overs" - Travis Head

Head went on to state that luck is critical in such tough batting conditions and his plan was to get through those tough periods and look to cash in on the bad balls. He added:

"They didn't bowl a bad ball for 10 overs. That was the luck I was looking at with Delhi, thought I played really well and one ball he spun, a bit like Uz today. You hope you play and miss and you get a little nick. Those things happen, you have to accept them over here.

"You just try to get through his best ball. able to get through that period and wait for some opportunities to score."

Australia, who have sealed their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, will look to draw the series 2-2 in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, which starts on March 9.

