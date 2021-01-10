Create
"This is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour" - Virat Kohli lashes out for alleged racist remarks on Mohammed Siraj

Play was halted on Day 4 after Mohammed Siraj complained about alleged racism from the SCG crowd.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Modified 10 Jan 2021, 17:40 IST
News
India's regular captain Virat Kohli spoke up against the alleged racist remarks that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj faced from a particular section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The 32-year-old is not in action in the ongoing Test, as he is away on paternity leave. However, he came out in full support of Mohammed Siraj and said that strict action must be taken against those who dare to promote such racist behaviour.

Virat Kohli himself had received a lot of stick from the Australian crowd on his first tour Down Under in 2011-12. Thus, he had an inkling of what Mohammed Siraj might be going through.

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his anger against the racist comments faced by his teammate. The 32-year-old tweeted in this regard:

Strict action should be taken against Mohammed Siraj's offenders for once: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli believes an example must be set that racist behaviour will not be tolerated.
Virat Kohli knew that this was not the first time Mohammed Siraj was facing this kind of behaviour from the SCG crowd. Reportedly, the 26-year-old had heard racist chants from the crowd even on Day 3 before Team India lodged an official complaint to the match referee.

However, Mohammed Siraj couldn't take it anymore when he heard similar chants on the fourth day and complained to the on-field umpires about the same. The game was halted for about eight minutes and after some deliberation, 5-6 spectators were asked to leave the SCG immediately.

Virat Kohli believes that such repeat occurences from the Australian crowd need to be stopped and an example needs to be set that such behaviour won't be tolerated. The 32-year-old also feels that this matter must be dealt with utmost urgency.

Many other current as well as former cricketers also voiced their support for Mohammed Siraj while condemning the racist slurs he had to endure. In this regard, Cricket Australia's next course of action remains to be seen.

Australia are in pole position to win the SCG Test, as Team India ended the fourth day's play at 98-2, requiring another 309 runs to pull off an improbable chase.

That is because the visitors are depleted in the batting department, as Rishabh Pant has still not fully recovered from his elbow injury, and Ravindra Jadeja, who has suffered a dislocated thumb, is only likely to bat in case of an exigency.

The onus is now on stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to bat for large periods on Day 5 and help the beleaguered visitors save the SCG Test.

Published 10 Jan 2021, 17:40 IST
India vs Australia 2021 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mohammed Siraj Cricket News Today India vs Australia Head to Head Indian Cricket Team for Australian Tour 2021
