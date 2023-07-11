"This is the same Bangladesh where we lost the series" - Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan's ODI series win vs the Tigers

Aakash Chopra has lauded Afghanistan for winning the ODI series in Bangladesh, which India failed to do on their last tour of their eastern neighbors.

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series heading into the final game in Chattogram on Tuesday, July 11. They won the first ODI by 17 runs via the DLS method and then trounced Litton Das' side by 142 runs in the second game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Afghanistan for the series win, saying:

"Afghanistan have won both the matches. They have defeated Bangladesh in their own backyard. This is the same Bangladesh where we lost the series. Remember that series where Rohit got injured and the Indian team lost the series, fell 2-0 behind, and then Ishan Kishan destroyed them in the last match where India won."

The former Indian opener reckons the win in subcontinental conditions will hold Afghanistan in good stead at the World Cup later this year:

"They spun a web of spin, the spinners have picked up wickets consistently. Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz - batting has fired. Afghanistan are saying these are also subcontinental conditions and it will be similar conditions at the World Cup in India - so rule them out at your own peril."

Ibrahim Zadran starred with the bat for Afghanistan in both ODIs, scoring an unbeaten 41 in the first and a century in the second. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 22 runs in the first game, smoked 145 runs off 125 balls in the second match as the duo strung together a 256-run opening-wicket partnership.

"This U-turn has put him slightly in Shahid Afridi's category" - Aakash Chopra on Tamim Iqbal taking back his retirement

Tamim Iqbal captained Bangladesh in the first ODI vs Afghanistan.

Reflecting on Tamim Iqbal's retirement saga, Aakash Chopra observed that the Bangladesh skipper rescinding the original call has placed him in Shahid Afridi's category:

"Tamim Iqbal has taken a U-turn. This will become a slight competition. There is no doubt that Tamim Iqbal is valuable because he is a very good player but this U-turn has put him slightly in Shahid Afridi's category, that he went and came back. So why did you go?"

Chopra expects the Bangladesh opener to be a part of their squad in World Cup 2023:

"He announced his retirement and immediately took a U-turn. He met their Prime Minister and she told him that he cannot retire and he said he can't refuse her at all. So as quickly as he took his retirement, he has made a comeback with the same speed. You will see Tamim Iqbal playing when Bangladesh play in the World Cup."

Tamim announced an emotional retirement after Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI. However, he revoked the call after a meeting with the Bangladesh Prime Minister along with Mashrafe Mortaza and their board president.

