"This is becoming a pattern" - Gautam Gambhir tears into India's top order batting against Sri Lankan spinners in Super 4 of Asia Cup 2023

Gautam Gambhir was highly critical of Team India's batting against spin on slow and turning wickets after the side was bundled out for 213 against Sri Lanka in Colombo on September 12.

Following a clinical start where India rampaged to a score of 80 in 11 overs, the hosts unleashed their spinners, who dismantled the Indian batting lineup. The primary wrecker-in-chief was left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who picked up his maiden ODI five-wicket haul. His scalps included the fulcrum of the Indian top order of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya.

Speaking to Star Sports during the innings break, Gambhir recalled similar struggles of Indian batters against Australia in the deciding ODI earlier this year on a turning track in Chennai and called it a worrying sign.

"This is becoming a pattern. You remember that match against Australia in Chennai when the ball was gripping a bit and India were chasing some 260-odd runs against spinners like Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar. And we couldn't chase it. Whenever the ball grips, we struggle and we don't even know whether we can take the game deep," Gambhir said.

Adam Zampa picked up four wickets and Ashton Agar bagged another two in the Australia clash as India failed to chase a modest 270 for victory.

Gautam Gambhir called for the batters to adjust when the ball grips, terming Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as soft dismissals.

"This is not a 350-run wicket...it's of 270," he continued. "Imagine if in 40 overs you are three down for 160 or 170, then when the ball grips, it is very important for the batters to adjust. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's were soft dismissals, but rest were beaten by the front foot. Rohit Sharma was beaten by pace, Gill by...that was a brilliant ball. You expect better from Indian batters."

Despite the shambolic batting display, the Men in Blue defended the score comfortably, winning by 41 runs and qualifying for the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Kuldeep Yadav starred again with the ball with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each.

"It is necessary to play it off the backfoot rather than front foot" - Gautam Gambhir

Shubman Gill continued his struggles against left-arm spin.

Gautam Gambhir further elaborated on playing on the backfoot as the ideal way to tackle spin on turning tracks so that both edges do not get exposed. He also detailed how it becomes harder to deal with spinners who bowl from wide of the crease due to the angle they create.

"As a batsman, we often try to play the angle, but if the ball spins from there then things become difficult. If you deliver it closer to the wicket then it becomes easier, but when you deliver it wider from the crease then it becomes difficult. And that is why it is necessary to play it off the backfoot rather than front foot, where both the edges are tested," Gambhir remarked.

Gautam Gambhir was also critical of Shubman Gill's dismissal and felt that the batter made the delivery look better by taking the wrong option.

"Gill could have defended that ball. You cannot say that it was an unplayable delivery. Look at the bat face, it is towards the leg side... towards mid-on. Against such deliveries, you should always play it towards mid-off or towards the bowler. The moment you go for mid-on you are giving the chance for an outside edge," he added.

Gill has struggled against left-arm spin in his young international career, having been dismissed by them 14 times. It was also the first time Team India had lost all 10 wickets to spin in their long and coveted history.

Nevertheless, the victory ensured that the side gets better accustomed to playing spin before the summit clash when they take on another spin-heavy side in Bangladesh at the same venue on Friday, September 15.