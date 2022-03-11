"This is the best time to take my leave of Sri Lanka cricket" - Suranga Lakmal ahead of his final Test

Sri Lanka veteran seamer Suranga Lakmal reflected on his Test career before his final game and believes it's the right time to step back. The right-arm paceman also recalled the Test win in Barbados, which came under his captaincy.

Lakmal announced before the away series against India that it would be his final match at the international arena. The 35-year-old, who debuted in 2010, thanked the Sri Lankan Cricket Board for the opportunity and credited his career for personal development.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Suranga Lakmal signs a two-year deal with Derbyshire ✍️



He retires from international cricket after representing Sri Lanka in 165 matches between 2009 and 2021 🏏 Suranga Lakmal signs a two-year deal with Derbyshire ✍️He retires from international cricket after representing Sri Lanka in 165 matches between 2009 and 2021 🏏

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Lakmal revealed that he decided to retire to make way for younger prospects instead of sticking around for two years. He also felt it was the right time to groom someone to carry the team for the next few years. He said:

"More than thinking about my performance, I thought about what I can do for my team. I've played for 13 years, and now I'm 35. Rather than sticking around for a couple more years, I thought I'd give my place to someone younger. This is the best time to take my leave of Sri Lanka cricket."

"We're all playing for this Test Championship and a lot of service is expected of me there, but a lot of the Tests we will play in the rest of the year are in Sri Lanka. We all know that we prepare spinning pitches there. Even if there's just one or two seamers playing, you have the opportunity to groom someone new."

With 170 wickets in 69 Tests, the Matara-born cricketer is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka. He will join the Derbyshire county cricket club, reuniting with former Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur.

"My biggest success was winning the pink-ball Test in Barbados" - Suranga Lakmal

Lakmal underlined that beating the West Indies in Barbados in the day-night Test in 2018 was his biggest accomplishment along with beating Australia and South Africa. The veteran added:

"Probably my biggest success was winning the pink-ball Test in Barbados under my captaincy. That was the first time an Asian team had won there. Also whitewashing Australia at home in 2016. Winning in South Africa as the first Asian team to do that was great as well."

ICC @ICC - up



Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around Sri Lanka as India completed a dominating win by an innings and 222 runs



#WTC23 |



bit.ly/3IOWV02 upRavindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around Sri Lanka as India completed a dominating win by an innings and 222 runs #INDvSL report 1⃣-0⃣ up 💪Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin spun a web around Sri Lanka as India completed a dominating win by an innings and 222 runs 🔥#WTC23 | #INDvSL report 👇bit.ly/3IOWV02

The Sri Lankan will be determined to put his best foot forward in the second Test against India in Bengaluru, which starts on Saturday. The visitors suffered a soul-crushing defeat in Mohali in the first Test.

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar