"This city likes Sharma ji a lot in any case" - Aakash Chopra lauds Abhishek Sharma's century in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Abhishek Sharma for scoring a blazing century in the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. He noted that the opener excelled in a city that loves Rohit Sharma, who has the same surname as the youngster.

Abhishek smashed 135 runs off 54 deliveries as India posted a mammoth 247/9 after being asked to bat first. The hosts then bundled the visitors out for 97 to register a comprehensive 150-run win and bag the series 4-1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that Abhishek is emulating Rohit as an opener.

"Mumbai city has a story. This city launches superstars. You see either zeroes or heroes here, and the hero sometimes becomes a superhero, and how well he (Abhishek) played. This city likes Sharma ji a lot in any case and Sharma ji likes this city a lot," he said (1:50).

Trending

"That was Rohit Sharma, and Rohit Sharma has the record of the fastest T20I century (by an Indian) and our brother (Abhishek) has the second-fastest. He is following in Rohit's footsteps. If you are a Sharma and you open for Team India, and you strike the ball well, your future is very bright. It seems like that and we saw the proof of that here," Chopra added.

Abhishek Sharma reached his century off 37 deliveries in Sunday's game. Rohit Sharma (35 balls) is the only Indian to reach the milestone quicker than the left-handed opener.

"We were also saying why you aren't selecting Yashasvi" - Aakash Chopra on the selectors sticking with Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma struck seven fours and 13 sixes during his 135-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the selectors deserve praise for persisting with Abhishek Sharma, although many experts wanted Yashasvi Jaiswal to be picked at his expense.

"He had struck a century in just his second T20I match, but after that, that consistency wasn't there. You need to praise the selectors as well that they selected him because we were also saying why you aren't selecting Yashasvi as he is in red-hot form," he said (2:40).

The cricketer-turned-commentator appreciated the 24-year-old for showing a marked improvement in his game and playing a few sensational shots.

"However, they said they would remain with Abhishek, he plays high-risk cricket, but this is what they want. He was getting stuck on bouncers earlier but that's no longer the case. If you bowl at 150 kph, he hits at 175 kph. He makes room, opens his arms, and hits on the off-side. Some shots were breathtaking," Chopra elaborated.

While opining that Abhishek Sharma's batting was 'unbelievable', Aakash Chopra acknowledged that one is sometimes short of words. He added that a new era has begun where the cricketers are elevating the game to a different level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news