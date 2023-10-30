"This is by far the best fast bowling we have seen" - Cheteshwar Pujara on performances of Indian pacers in 2023 World Cup

Team India's Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara showered high praise on the Men in Blue's fast bowlers for their admirable performances in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Pujara reckoned that India have the best fast bowling unit in the ongoing showpiece event. He also pointed out how the country's seamers have proved their mettle across formats in the recent past.

During a discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara said:

"This is by far the best fast bowling we have seen. Not just this format; if you look at India's fast bowling across formats, we have been successful as a Test team because of the fast bowling we have. There have been injuries in some of the important series, and still we are able to have nice replacements for them."

Notably, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were exceptional with the ball against England, picking up four and three wickets, respectively. Riding on their exceptional display, India successfully defended 230 runs to secure a 100-run win by bundling out the defending champions for 129.

During the discussion, former England speedster Steve Harmison suggested that Bumrah has played a big role in the success of Indian pacers. Explaining what separates India's bowling unit from other teams, he said:

"It is Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah causes so many problems for top-order batters that the other bowlers can feed off. In the times when Australia have been so good, it's been Mitchell Starc, and the others fed off him. Shaheen Afridi is the same for Pakistan. But I think Bumrah makes for India. His ability to hold length and make a batter not understand where his off stump is is crucial."

Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, bagging 14 wickets from six outings. Shami, on the other hand, has nine wickets under his belt from two games.

"One of the most underrated fast bowlers in world cricket" - Steve Harmison on India's Mohammed Shami

Steve Harmison stated that Mohammed Shami is one of the most underrated fast bowlers in world cricket at the moment. He highlighted how the seasoned campaigner was capable of swinging the ball both ways.

The 45-year-old claimed that India would win the 2023 World Cup if both Shami and Bumrah continued their impressive form.

"He is one of the most underrated fast bowlers in world cricket," Harmison continued. "He is underrated because he is not Jasprit Bumrah. Haris Rauf is the same when it comes to Shaheen Afridi. The ability of Shami being able to move the ball from that off stump either way just makes the two of them a completely different proposition.

"If they can bottle that and take that to the World Cup semi-final and final, there's nobody beating this team."

Shami has been sensational so far in the tournament, picking up nine wickets from two matches. India are currently placed at the top of the points table with six wins from as many games.