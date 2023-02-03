“This is not the first time” – Saba Karim on Ishan Kishan’s failures

Former India selector Saba Karim is not surprised with Ishan Kishan’s recent failures. He added that the wicketkeeper-batter is not consistent enough, which is why he keeps getting dropped from the senior team. He urged the youngster to work on his temperament to be successful in the longer run.

Speaking on India News, Karim said:

“This is not the first time with Ishan Kishan. He had scored a lot of runs ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He failed to deliver in the tournament. That's why he keeps getting in and out of the team. To cement a place, you need to keep scoring.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“He needs to work on temperament, shot selection and approach. What is the reason that you can play only one big inning in six months and then don't score? If you have the potential, you're getting opportunities to prove it. You have to deliver.”

The statement came as Kishan returned with figures of 4, 19 and 1 in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. He also managed to score only 8* and 17 in the two ODIs against the Blackcaps.

ChiragJ @ChiragJainth Don't get Ishan Kishan in test matches against AUSTRALIA. He can't play Michael Bracewell , then how will he play Nathan Lyon ?? Don't get Ishan Kishan in test matches against AUSTRALIA. He can't play Michael Bracewell , then how will he play Nathan Lyon ??

Ishan Kishan named in India's Test squad for Australia series

Ishan Kishan earned a maiden Test call for the Border Gavaskar Trophy following his ODI double ton in Bangladesh in December. With a string of low scores in the New Zealand and Sri Lanka series, Kishan is unlikely to make his Test debut in the four-match Test series against Australia.

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat - who do you think will make his Test debut in Nagpur? Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat - who do you think will make his Test debut in Nagpur?

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play the first of the four-match Test series in Nagpur on February 9. The remaining three Tests will be played in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad, respectively.

India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

