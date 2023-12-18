"This is going to be tough series for him" - Ramiz Raja urges Shan Masood to step up in next 2 Tests against Australia

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has asserted that Shan Masood must play a captain's knock in the remaining two Tests against Australia to establish himself in the role. Ramiz has also urged Babar Azam to rise from his twin failures in Perth and score runs in the remaining Tests.

While Pakistan showed promising performances with the ball, their batting crumbled in the face of Australia's relentless bowling display in Perth. The visitors conceded a massive lead of 216 in the first innings and crumbled to 89 in the fourth innings on a spiteful track.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 61-year-old predicts more tough times for Masood ahead and reckons he must let his bat do the talking.

"Shan Masood needs hard work as a captain, as a leader because this is going to be a tough series for him. Until he gives a statement with his bat, he won't be able to establish himself in the dressing room or on the opposition. Similarly, Babar Azam needs to be seated and encouraged because when captaincy is taken away from you, you tend to go low [on motivation]."

Babar's failure in Perth hit Pakistan the most as he edged twice to the keeper against deliveries he could have left. The right-handed batter is also yet to score a half-century in Tests in 2023.

"Pakistan needs to quickly assess whether to play Sarfaraz" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The former Pakistan opener has also flagged concerns around Sarfraz Ahmed's spot and feels that Mohammad Rizwan could be a better option for Aussie pitches. He explained:

"We need to reaccess Sarfaraz's role again. I think, facing top pace bowling in Australia will be challenging with the bat for him. Pakistan needs to quickly assess whether to play Sarfaraz because we need his all-round ability, not only as a keeper behind the stumps but also as a batsman, or do we play Rizwan because he plays pace bowling well."

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).