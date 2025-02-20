“This half-century has cost the match” - Former Pakistan captain’s brutal attack on Babar Azam after loss in PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has expressed his disappointment with Babar Azam's knock in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener between the hosts and New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. Chasing 321, the Men in Green lost by 60 runs, as Babar scored 64 off 90 balls.

Hafeez targeted Babar, questioning his intent and slamming him for his slow knock. The 44-year-old also criticized the star batter for his lack of intent in the chase.

“Babar is a top player. He has almost scored 18 to 20 thousands runs in the international cricket. He is one of the most accomplished cricketers in this current Pakistan cricket team. Today, he scored a fifty and he looked satisfied. Pakistan lost a game. He scored a fifty and we were not even close to win the game," he said on PTV Sports (via The Indian Express).

Mohammad Hafeez further opined that had Babar batted with better intent, things could have been different. According to Hafeez, the slow half-century from Babar cost Pakistan the game.

“If he would have scored this half-century with an intent, if the knock would have took the game forward then it is good. But this half-century has cost the match to Pakistan team," he added.

The former Pakistan captain also slammed the team for their poor batting in the powerplay. Chasing 321 for a win, Pakistan scored just 22 runs in the first 10 overs. Babar ended with 64 runs off 90 deliveries at a strike rate of 71.11.

“On the same pitch, under difficult conditions, the likes of Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah were trying to up the ante. Why didn’t we started batting like it in the powerplay,” he questioned.

Mohammad Hafeez's fears come true as Fakhar Zaman is ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy

Mohammad Hafeez also hit out at the Pakistan team management for playing Fakhar Zaman and risking the hard-hitting batter in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand. The left-hander injured his leg while fielding during the first innings and walked off the pitch.

However, in Pakistan's chase, he was sent to bat at No. 4, which was a risky move, given his fitness and injury concern.

“You give the Champions Trophy to the guy who sent Fakhar to bat at No 4. Fakhar can’t run. It was a long match. He can’t hit every ball out of the park. Fakhar was not able to score the runs because of running between the wickets. We shouldn’t have sent Fakhar to bat. We risked it," Hafeez said in the same interview.

Hafeez had also expressed his fear that this could result in Fakhar being entirely ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Now Fakhar might get ruled out of the tournament. Now he won’t be able to play in the tournament. He was playing with pain," he added.

Mohammad Hafeez's fears have come true as Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament, with Imam-Ul-Haq named his replacement.

