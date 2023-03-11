"This half-century might get converted into a double hundred" - Sunil Gavaskar lauds Virat Kohli's knock in 4th IND vs AUS Test

Sunil Gavaskar expects Virat Kohli to convert his half-century in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy into a double hundred.

Kohli was unbeaten on 59 as India ended Day 3 at 289/3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 11. The hosts still trail Australia by 191 runs with seven first-innings wickets in hand heading into the penultimate day of the series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar opined that Virat Kohli might convert his fifty into a massive three-figure score, elaborating:

"The best thing is the way Virat Kohli came and scored a half-century after seeing the pitch's behavior. I feel this half-century might get converted into a double hundred and if that happens, it means India would have taken a lead from Australia and have a chance to win the match."

The former Indian skipper feels the modern batting great would want to compensate for his prolonged lean patch in Test cricket, observing:

"When someone is hungry and has not got much to eat and is getting something to eat, why should he leave it? He has not scored a century in the last few years, so the best way to make up for it is by scoring 250."

Kohli last scored a ton in the longest format in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019. He has managed 1087 runs at an underwhelming average of 27.17 in 24 matches since that century.

"It was overall a good knock" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's half-century

Virat Kohli has struck five boundaries thus far. [P/C: BCCI]

Sanjay Bangar was pleased with Kohli's approach against the spinners on Saturday, saying:

"It was overall a good knock, considering the approach he had against spin. There is a lot of talk about his record against Nathan Lyon or any other bowler but when you play for such a long time, obviously you are going to get out to some bowler or the other."

The former Indian batting coach was particularly appreciative of Kohli's wristwork, explaining:

"The special thing was that the wristwork was exceptional. He was able to find the gaps and the lighter wrists you have while playing spin, it helps you to smother the ball. That was the best thing I found about this knock."

Kohli strung together a 58-run third-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill (128) before the latter was trapped in front of the wickets by Nathan Lyon. The former Indian skipper and Ravindra Jadeja (16*) have so far added 44 runs for the fourth wicket.

