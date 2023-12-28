"This has happened to somebody like a Jasprit Bumrah as well"- Sanjay Bangar backs Prasidh Krishna to come good despite poor start

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has put his weight behind speedster Prasidh Krishna to come good in Test cricket, despite having an expensive start to his career in the 1st Test against South Africa at Centurion.

Despite picking up his maiden Test wicket, Prasidh gave away 61 runs in 15 overs on Day 2 and wasn't able to back up the good work done by Jasprit Bumrah. However, Bangar, who was a part of the team management back on the 2018 tour of South Africa, shed light on how Bumrah too had a similar start to his Test career.

Speaking to Star Sports on Wednesday, here's what Sanjay Bangar had to say about Prasidh Krishna's tough start to life in Test cricket:

"I feel this can happen. This has happened to somebody like a Jasprit Bumrah as well. I still remember the first Test which happened in Cape Town. On Day 1, he went for 60-70 runs. After that, he resorted to his natural length, which is hitting the length hard."

Sanjay Bangar wants Prasidh Krishna to hit hard lengths

The former Indian batter opined that instead of looking for swing and bowling in the slot, Prasidh should focus on extracting extra bounce from the surface.

Bangar stated:

"That's what you saw, the clear of point of difference that the team management was hoping from Prasidh might not come into great effect in the first spell itself. But in the second spell, we saw if he can stick to that length of hitting the deck hard and not go searching for swing, he can still be a handful. Early days for Prasidh, but he is not the only one who has had a sort of a below-average start to his Test career."

With Temba Bavuma doubtful to bat and South Africa leading by just 11 runs, India will be hoping that Prasidh Krishna gets into his groove and helps Bumrah and others clean up the Proteas as early as possible.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App