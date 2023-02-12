"This is what happens "- Sachin Tendulkar reacts to football-inspired athletic fielding effort in a local match video clip

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently reacted to a video clip on Twitter of an acrobatic fielding effort in a local match.

While fielding at the boundary line, the player jumped and tried to throw the ball in the air onto the field, stopping a six. However, the ball went backward over the boundary line. The alert fielder used his football skills to kick the ball into the air inside the boundary line, where his teammate finally pouched it.

Sachin Tendulkar responded to the fielding effort through his official Twitter handle by tweeting:

"This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!!"

During his long and illustrious career, Sachin Tendulkar was an integral part of the Indian cricket team. He was a consistent performer and the backbone of the Indian batting line-up for more than two decades.

Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket, with 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively. Since retiring from international cricket in 2013, Tendulkar has continued to be involved in the sport as a mentor and commentator.

"Sachin had bought new shoes with sharp spikes"- Laxman Sivaramakrishnan revealed Sachin Tendulkar's preparations to face Shane Warne ahead of the 1998 India-Australia Test series

In a recent conversation with The Times of India, former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan revealed an interesting anecdote about Sachin's batting net sessions before the home Test series against Australia in 1998.

He disclosed that the Mumbai batter tried to create the rough with his shoe spikes and practiced continuously on it to get himself ready to face Shane Warne in Test matches. Sivaramakrishnan said:

“Sachin had bought new shoes with sharp spikes. He scratched the surface very hard and created the rough. The groundsman was not happy with what we were planning. So, we decided we will use just one pitch for the week-long session. By the third or fourth day, the pitch became very tough to bat on."

